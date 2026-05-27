A massive forest fire in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, was extinguished after 27 hours. A joint operation by the Forest Department and the Indian Air Force (IAF) using aerial support brought the 10-hectare ground fire under control.

A massive forest fire that raged for more than 27 hours in the Kasauli Beat area of Solan district was finally brought under control on Wednesday after an extensive joint firefighting operation involving ground teams and aerial support from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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According to the State Forest Department, the fire broke out around 1 PM on May 26 and spread across nearly 10 hectares of forest land. Officials classified the incident as a ground fire, while the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Joint Firefighting Operation

The firefighting operation witnessed coordinated efforts by multiple agencies under the state's Incident Response System. Nine personnel from the State Forest Department were deployed on the ground to contain the flames in the difficult forest terrain.

Aerial Intervention by IAF

As the fire intensified in inaccessible areas deep inside the forest, the Indian Air Force was pressed into service for reconnaissance missions and aerial water-dropping operations using Bambi buckets. Officials said the aerial intervention played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading further.

Challenging Terrain and Ground Efforts

Forest officials stated that the operation was particularly challenging due to the steep and rugged terrain of the affected area. Ground teams also faced the threat of stone slides while carrying out firefighting activities. Fire brigade vehicles were unable to access the site because of the dense forest cover and difficult topography, forcing responders to rely heavily on manual firefighting methods and aerial support.

No Casualties or Property Damage Reported

Despite the scale of the incident, no human casualties, wildlife losses, or incidents of human-wildlife conflict were reported. Authorities also confirmed that no structural or property damage occurred during the fire. Officials added that neither the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) nor the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was required for the operation, as the situation was managed by the Forest Department with IAF assistance.

Post-Incident Assessment

The State Forest Department has completed a preliminary post-incident assessment and documented the affected area with geo-tagged photographic evidence for further evaluation. (ANI)