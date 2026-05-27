TMC leaders protested against WB Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose for not acknowledging Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as LoP and not allotting his room. MLAs also alleged the Speaker refused to meet them, calling the delay a disregard for norms.

Trinamool Congress leaders on Wednesday held a protest against the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose for allegedly neither acknowledging the appointment of Leader of Opposition nor allotting a room to him as yet. TMC MLAs also alleged that the Assembly Speaker refused to meet them.

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On May 9, the TMC appointed senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Kunal Ghosh said, "The Speaker is not giving the official acknowledgement for the Leader of Opposition. Speaker and Chief Minister's rooms are ready; the room of the Opposition Leader is not ready yet."

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, a TMC MLA from Ballygunge seat, had won his seat with a margin of 61,476 (36.9 per cent).

TMC alleges disregard for democratic conventions

On May 22, TMC protested, demanding allotment of the official room for the LoP. Sharing an X post, the party wrote, "Leader of the Opposition Shri Sovandeb Chatterjee has pointed out that never before has any Speaker demanded a 'resolution book' or 'resolution copy' for recognition of the LoP. As per long-standing convention, support from around thirty members has always been considered sufficient. The resolution was duly submitted and communicated accordingly."

"Yet, even after this, the office room meant for the Leader of the Opposition has still not been allotted. This goes against democratic conventions and reflects an unfortunate disregard for Assembly norms and the dignity of the Opposition," the post read.

Other key appointments

Meanwhile, the TMC named Asima Patra and Nayana Bandyopadhyay as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition. Party leader Firhad Hakim has been appointed as Chief Whip in the House.

BJP forms government in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal, after the party won a record 207 seats in the recent assembly polls, with Trinamool Congress getting only 80 seats.

The BJP's tally rose to 208 seats after winning the Falta Assembly constituency in re-polling on May 21. (ANI)