A Japanese delegation visited Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla to discuss port-led development. This follows an earlier visit by a German delegation. DPA also signed a landmark MoU with GH2 Solar Ltd. for a green hydrogen export study.

Japanese Delegation Discusses Port Development

The Japanese Delegation on Wedesday visited the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla and held an insightful interaction meeting chaired by Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), Chairman, DPA Sushil Kumar Singh in the presence of senior officials of DPA and representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The discussions focused on port-led development, infrastructure collaboration, innovation and future opportunities in the maritime sector.

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German Delegation Strengthens Cultural Ties

Earlier, a German delegation paid a visit to the Deendayal Port Authority, where it also attended the Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised on the occasion of Purushottam Maas at the Port's township, strengthening global friendships through culture, spirituality and shared values.

During their visit to DPA Kandla, the German Delegation also attended the sacred Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha being organised on the auspicious occasion of Purushottam Maas at DPA's Port Township, Gopalpuri, Gandhidham by Gopalpuri Saarvajanik Mitra Mandal. The delegation saw a beautiful reflection of India's timeless traditions and spiritual heritage, welcoming the world with warmth and reverence.

Landmark MoU for Green Hydrogen Hub

As the Deendayal Port continues to make strides across several sectors, the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, on Tuesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GH2 Solar Limited to conduct a "Joint Feasibility Study & Strategic Roadmap" for the export of Liquid Green Hydrogen from the port. The initiative aims to enhance sustainable maritime operations by establishing a strategic framework for green energy logistics at the port.

"Powering the future of clean energy Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla has signed a landmark MoU with GH2 Solar Ltd. for a Joint Feasibility Study & Strategic Roadmap to enable Liquid Green Hydrogen Export from Kandla Port. A significant stride towards positioning #DPAKandla as India's Green Hydrogen Hub and advancing sustainable, future-ready maritime operations," the Deendayal Port Authority posted on X. (ANI)