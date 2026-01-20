TVK leader CTR Nirmalkumar affirmed the party's cooperation with the CBI's probe into the Karur stampede. He stated they want justice, while DMK's TKS Elangovan alleged political pressure on TVK chief Vijay by the BJP government.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader CTR Nirmalkumar on Monday said the party will continue to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case that claimed 41 lives in September 2025.

TVK Vows Cooperation, Seeks Justice

Speaking to ANI, Nirmalkumar said, "Till now, there is no such information on any further dates and no further summons have been issued."

He further added, "Witness summons were issued to our leader. This is the second day. Our leader came to appear based on the request of the CBI officers. Everyone knows who was responsible for this incident in Karur. We are always here to cooperate with the investigation agency."

Nirmalkumar also said, "When Union HM Amit Shah was present in Tamil Nadu, in front of him, the state BJP president openly mentioned that Senthil Balaji was responsible for the death of 41 people. We want the investigation to go properly, and we want the real culprits to be brought to justice, and we don't have any issues to come and appear here because we want justice..."

DMK Alleges Political Pressure on Vijay

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Monday alleged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay is being pressured politically, following his appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre was "misusing" the agencies to meet its political ends.

The CBI had last week conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case.

The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events on September 27, 2025. (ANI)