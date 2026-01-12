DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai questioned the CBI's decision to summon actor Vijay to Delhi for the Karur stampede probe, arguing it's against criminal jurisprudence and federalism as the incident occurred in Tamil Nadu.

DMK Questions CBI Summons to Vijay

DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai on Monday questioned the CBI's decision to summon TVK Chief and actor Vijay to Delhi for questioning in the Karur stampede case. Speaking with ANI, he argued that since the incident occurred in Karur and the FIR was registered there, it's against criminal jurisprudence to summon people to Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He pointed out that there are CBI offices in Chennai, so it's unclear why Vijay was summoned to Delhi, raising concerns over the "federal" structure of criminal investigation, suggesting that the CBI should investigate locally rather than summoning individuals to the capital. " The incident happened in Karur. The FIR was registered in Karur. So why people should be summoned to Delhi. This is against criminal jurisprudence. When there are CBI offices in Chennai, then why should someone be summoned to Delhi? Why can't they come here and investigate. This is a question of federalism....," said Annadurai.

The CBI's move has sparked political debate, with some alleging it politically motivated ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Referring to the large number of medical workers who were engaged in the post-mortem and report work after the stampede, the DMK leader asked whether "all those doctors will be summoned to Delhi too" and called it a "waste of time."

Political Motivation Alleged

On asked whether actor-turned-politician Vijay is being targeted in the event, Annadurai said that the better question is "whether or not a fair procedure is being followed."

Further launching an attack at the BJP, Annadurai amplified Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks that "the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are being weaponised by the BJP to target political opponents."

CBI Probe Details

Earlier today, the CBI began a detailed line of questioning of actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case, focusing on alleged delays, crowd management lapses, and organisational responsibilities related to the event. Vijay appeared before the CBI in Delhi and was questioned for around 7 hours. He has been asked to appear again at a later date for further questioning.

Focus on Organisational Lapses

The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival, and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics. (ANI)