    Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI as BJP demands probe in MUDA land scam case

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    The Karnataka state Cabinet on Thursday (September 26) revoked its earlier notification that granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) unrestricted permission to conduct investigations within the state. This decision follows mounting pressure for a CBI probe into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

    A court had recently directed the anti-corruption body Lokayukta to investigate the allegations. Under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA), the CBI operates as a special unit of the Delhi Police with limited original jurisdiction, primarily confined to Delhi.

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM's supporters

    To function beyond its home territory, the agency requires either general or specific consent from the state government. The Karnataka government had previously granted general consent, allowing the CBI to conduct criminal investigations freely across the state.

    However, Thursday's decision rescinds this blanket approval, meaning the CBI will now need to seek case-specific permission to investigate any matter within Karnataka's jurisdiction. Without such consent, CBI officials will not have the authority to act as police personnel in the state.

    Karnataka Minister HK Patil explained the Cabinet's decision, alleging that the CBI had been misused in certain cases, which prompted the state government to revoke its general consent. "We have decided to withdraw the blanket permission for CBI investigations. The CBI is being misused, and they have failed to file chargesheets in multiple cases," Patil said.

    Despite the timing of the decision coinciding with calls for a CBI probe against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam, Minister Patil denied that the move was related to the case. The case involves allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to the Chief Minister's wife. The Lokayukta has been ordered to investigate these claims.

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar criticizes CM Vijayan and CPM, accuses police of handling criminal cases unfairly

    This development is widely seen as a measure to prevent the CBI from investigating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the Karnataka government insists that the decision was made to ensure the CBI follows the correct legal pathways rather than as a defensive move in light of the MUDA case.

    "If the court decides to hand over a case to the CBI, then we have no relevance," Patil remarked.

