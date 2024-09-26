Kerala: MLA PV Anvar criticizes CM Vijayan and CPM, accuses police of handling criminal cases unfairly

PV Anvar, Kerala MLA, defied his party's directive and held a press conference criticizing the Chief Minister and police handling of cases. He alleged unfair investigations into tree felling and gold smuggling cases, and sought thorough probes. Anvar also expressed concerns about the Edavanna murder case, suspecting police involvement.

PV Anvar, MLA from Nilambur, Kerala, held a press conference criticizing the Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), defying the party's directive to avoid public statements. Anvar said he was ready to refrain from public comments on the party's request, but was compelled to speak out.

Regarding the tree felling case, Anvar stated that the investigation was not proceeding fairly. He claimed that the police were not properly investigating the felling of trees and that the accused, Kunju Muhammad, had offered to show him the cut trees but was not allowed to do so by the SP's camp office.



Anvar also mentioned that the Karipur police had registered around 188 cases related to gold smuggling, but only 28 people were questioned. He demanded a thorough investigation, stating that the truth would come out if the police probed the matter diligently.



Anvar criticized the Chief Minister's response to the gold theft allegations. "The CM said I tried to glorify smugglers. He shouldn't have said that," Anvar said.



Earlier, Anvar had written on Facebook that he would address the media at 4:30 pm, stating, "Beyond faith, loyalty, and temporariness, there is something called self-respect in every human being. I've got it a bit extra... If there is no justice, you become fire".



Anvar had previously expressed suspicions about the Edavanna Ridan Basil murder case, suggesting that high-ranking police officials were involved. He demanded a special investigation team to reopen the case and wrote to the Chief Minister requesting the same. In a Facebook post, he also said there won't be a fair probe as long as a certain suspicious official remain in the high ranking position in the police force.



In a recent development, the Edavanna police have made a breakthrough in the case, which has entered the trial phase in the court. An investigating officer approached the court seeking to pause the trial as he claimed to have received crucial information related to Ridan's missing phone. The court has allowed this request and further developments will reveal more mysteries surrounding the case.



