Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said institutes must protect marginalised communities following new UGC anti-discrimination rules. Citing Rahul Gandhi, he confirmed the state is drafting a bill to ensure equality in higher education.

Karnataka's Stance on New UGC Rules

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar emphasised that higher education institutes must safeguard the interests of marginalised communities in light of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sudhakar reiterated Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's call for stricter enforcement of laws against discrimination in educational institutions, adding that a bill drafted by the state government had faced criticism. "Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly saying that we should bring in some legislation to see that discrimination should not happen in the places of higher education institutions. Our government had prepared a Bill regarding this, but some concerns were raised...," he said.

He further urged action from the higher education institutes in this regard, adding that the state government has discussed this discrimination. "We must address this issue, but at the same time, it is our duty to protect the interests of marginalised communities such as ST, SC and backward classes. Higher education institutes should be above this... I have not talked to the CM, but he is aware of it. Discussions took place on this discrimination...," the Minister added.

Sudhakar also asserted that the state government is aiming to draft a bill to address the concerns on this matter. "We are looking at bringing in equality and our Bill would address all these concerns...," he noted.

Union Minister Offers Assurance

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, assuring that the law would not be misused and that there would be no discrimination in its implementation. Speaking to the reporters, Pradhan said," I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law."

The New UGC Regulations

The remarks come after new rules notified by the UGC on January 13, updating its 2012 regulations, sparked criticism from general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints, especially from SC, ST, and OBC students. (ANI)