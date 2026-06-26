Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara announced the Bidadi township project will prioritize farmer consent and aims to decongest Bengaluru. He also revealed the government's plan to fill 72,000 vacancies in various departments to tackle unemployment.

Bidadi Township Project to Prioritise Farmer Consent

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced on Friday that the State government will prioritise farmer consent for the Bidadi township project. "If the farmers feel that the compensation being offered is not adequate, there is also the possibility of increasing it further.Our intention is to ease the pressure on Bengaluru" he said.

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Addressing media personnel, he asserted that the project is intended to decongest Bengaluru rather than serve as a dedicated AI hub. "We don't know the parameters of the AI hub. We are not doing this for the AI hub. Right now, Bengaluru is under a lot of pressure," he said.

Regarding the government's approach to land acquisition, Parameshwara noted, "As I have already said, we will not do anything that harms farmers. There is no intention of troubling farmers just to develop the township. The Chief Minister has already instructed that the land should be acquired only after building confidence among the farmers and obtaining their consent."

Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) or the Bidadi township project has been described by the State government as a "futuristic" project with the potential to decongest Bengaluru city, create one lakh jobs with a focus on local employment and boost Karnataka's economy.

Karnataka Govt to Fill 72,000 Vacancies

Meanwhile, connecting this developmental vision to the State's employment goals, the Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the recent decision to fill 72,000 government vacancies.

Detailing the hurdles previously faced by the government, Parameshwara noted, "In our election manifesto, we had promised that when our government came to power, we would fill the around 2.5 lakh vacancies in government departments. Due to several reasons, it got delayed. The issue of internal reservation was a major hurdle. We constituted a commission, and after the report submitted by Justice Nagamohan Das was received, we examined it thoroughly and resolved the issue of internal reservation."

Recruitment Plan Expanded and Monitored

Parameshwara stated that the Karnataka government has expanded its recruitment target following a comprehensive review of departmental needs. Explaining the expansion of the recruitment plan, Parameshwara said, "In the Budget, we announced that we would recruit 56,000 people. The process had already begun. Permission had also been granted for the recruitment of empty posts, and we had instructed all departments to issue notifications."

"After the change in the Chief Minister, the matter was reviewed again, and we have now decided to fill 72,000 government posts. Instructions have already been issued to all departments to notify these vacancies. Notifications are now being issued in several departments. Similarly, we have discussed in the Cabinet that departments should immediately notify vacancies for teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, and other posts that have been delayed," he added. Emphasising the importance of the new oversight mechanism, the Deputy Chief Minister stated, "The Chief Minister has also appointed two officers to oversee this process, Uma Mahadev, ACS, and Gaurav Gupta. Both of them have been entrusted with monitoring and ensuring the implementation of the recruitment process."

Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara reiterated the government's firm resolve to complete the recruitment of 72,000 government posts. "Our objective is that there are thousands of unemployed youth in the state. On many occasions, they have come onto the streets demanding recruitment. Keeping that in mind, we are moving forward and will fill these 72,000 vacancies," he said. (ANI)