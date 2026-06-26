The Potin area in Arunachal Pradesh is isolated after a flash flood and landslides on June 24. Five people are missing, with one body found. Restoration work is underway as residents face a food crisis due to blocked roads.

The Potin area of Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district is still cut off from the other areas of Arunachal Pradesh following the massive destruction triggered by heavy rainfall on June 24. Massive destruction occurred at Possa village (NEEPCO Colony) on June 24 due to a flash flood triggered by a cloud burst. Five people were reported missing. So far, the district administration has recovered the body of one woman.

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Road Connectivity Severed, Restoration Underway

The incident site, NEEPCO Colony, is just 9 km away from the Potin area, but the Potin-Possa Village and Potin-Yachuli, Ziro connecting road is still blocked following heavy landslides. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), district administration, and locals are engaged in restoration works to clear the road. According to the local administration, the road clearance works are underway. Due to severe damage caused by landslides, flooding and road washouts at multiple locations, several roads connecting to Potin are still not open for vehicles and commuters.

Locals Recount Horror, Face Food Crisis

Eyewitnesses in the Potin area said the events they witnessed on the morning of June 24 were truly horrific. "Landslides happened in all surrounding hills and a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst washed away several houses, properties and damaged many vehicles at NEEPCO Colony. All connecting roads were blocked following heavy landslides. Now restoration works are going on," Sajal Pandit, a local resident of Potin area, told ANI.

On the other hand, Lichi Baka, a local resident of the Potin area and former Panchayat member, told ANI that the Potin area is still cut off from the rest of the state, but restoration works are going on. "Now, people of the Potin area are facing a food crisis and other problems. We had never seen such a horrific situation that happened on June 24," Lichi Baka said. (ANI)