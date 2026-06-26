Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced planting 15 lakh native plants to restore Bengaluru's green cover. He also inaugurated 33 new spillway gates at the Tungabhadra Dam, a project to strengthen water security for farmers in three states.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the state government will restore Bengaluru's green cover by planting 15 lakh native plants across the city tomorrow.

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In a post on X, Shivakumar said the initiative aims to create greener neighbourhoods, enhance biodiversity, improve air quality and build a more climate-resilient city.

Highlighting the long-term impact of the drive, he said the plants would provide shade, support ecosystems and benefit future generations. "Tomorrow, we take a significant step towards restoring the city's green cover by planting 15 lakh native plants across Bengaluru. This landmark initiative will help create greener neighbourhoods, enhance biodiversity, improve air quality and build a more climate-resilient city," he wrote.

He further said, "While the saplings will be planted in a single day, their impact will be felt for decades to come, providing shade, supporting ecosystems and enriching the lives of future generations. Together, we are laying the foundation for a greener, healthier and more sustainable Bengaluru."

Tungabhadra Dam Project Inaugurated

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also inaugurated the newly installed 33 spillway gates of the Tungabhadra Dam in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Emphasising the project, he said it was completed through the joint efforts of the Water Resources Department and the Tungabhadra Board, marking an important step towards strengthening water security and safeguarding farmers' interests.

He added that the decision to replace the 33 gates was taken collectively, calling it a moment of relief for farmers across the three states.

Shivakumar also noted that discussions were held under the leadership of CR Paatil, where chief ministers of the three states deliberated on farmer welfare and water conservation, including proposals related to the Navali parallel reservoir and desilting measures, eventually reaching a consensus. (ANI)