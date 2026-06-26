PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his Jayanti, highlighting the 150th anniversary of the national song. He hailed him as a literary luminary who ignited patriotism and cultural pride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to "Vande Mataram" composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his Jayanti, remembering him as a towering literary luminary whose writings ignited the spirit of patriotism and cultural pride among generations of Indians. Highlighting the significance of the year, Modi noted that India is commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. He remarked that through Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay gifted the Indian freedom movement and the nation one of its most enduring sources of inspiration.

মহান বঙ্কিম চন্দ্র চট্টোপাধ্যায়ের জয়ন্তীতে তাঁর প্রতি শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি। এক সুবিশাল সাহিত্যিক আলোকবর্তিকা হিসেবে, তাঁর লেখা প্রজন্মান্তরের ভারতীয়দের মধ্যে দেশপ্রেম এবং সাংস্কৃতিক গৌরবের চেতনা জাগ্রত করেছিল। তাঁর সমৃদ্ধ সাহিত্যকর্ম মনকে উদ্ভাসিত করে চলেছে এবং জাতি গঠনের প্রতি… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2026

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to the great Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his Jayanti. A towering literary luminary, his writings awakened a spirit of patriotism and cultural pride among generations of Indians. His rich literary work continues to illuminate minds and strengthen our collective resolve towards nation-building. This is a time when we are marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Through Vande Mataram, he gifted the freedom movement and our nation one of its most enduring inspirations."

Amit Shah Pays Homage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay saying, "On the birth anniversary of the great litterateur and pioneer of cultural nationalism, Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay ji, I remember him and pay my respects. Through his immortal work 'Anandamath', Bankimchandra ji conveyed the message of devotion, sacrifice, and national consciousness towards the motherland. By composing 'Vande Mataram', he provided new energy, inspiration, and ideological foundation to the Indian freedom struggle. Today, as 'Vande Mataram' completes 150 years, it continues to convey the message of national unity and self-pride across the entire country in its original form."

West Bengal CM Offers Tributes

Earlier, on the occasion of the 189th birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, West Bengal CM offered tributes at his residence on College Street in Kolkata at an event organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the West Bengal Government.

"This year, we are commemorating the 150th anniversary of the immortal song composed by the Emperor of Literature, India's national song Vande Mataram. His literary legacy and ideals of patriotism continue to inspire our national consciousness even today. Bankimchandra not only enriched Bengali literature but also sowed the seeds of Indian nationalism through his writings. His immortal creations and ideals will continue to guide future generations. I offer my humble tribute to the Emperor of Literature," the West Bengal CM posted on X.

(ANI)