Karnataka's Deputy CM G Parameshwara announced that eligible farmers will receive drought relief funds by December 1. The government is also accelerating revenue services, pension distribution, and digitizing land records across the state.

Karnataka to Distribute Drought Relief to Farmers by December 1st

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): The entire Rs 5,000 drought relief announced for eligible farmers will be transferred in two instalments to their bank accounts by December 1, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said. Speaking to the media after reviewing the progress of the Revenue Department with Deputy Commissioners, DDLRs, Assistant Commissioners and senior officials at Vikasa Soudha on Friday, he outlined the measures being taken by the State Government to address drought and accelerate delivery of revenue services.

Parameshwara said all farmers included in the green list would receive both instalments of the relief by December 1. He said confusion had arisen because some officials had misunderstood the directions, but the issue had now been fully clarified. “We have sought Rs 22,400.58 crore from the Union Government towards drought relief, but there has been no response so far. We have written seeking appointments with the Union Agriculture Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but have not received a reply. This does not reflect well on the Union Government. However, we have not stopped our efforts,” he said.

He said that crop loss has affected 57.93 lakh hectares across Karnataka, with the total estimated economic loss standing at ₹62,481.88 crore. “We cannot remain inactive merely because assistance has not come from the Centre. That is why the State Government decided to provide ₹5,000 each to eligible farmers in two phases,” he said. The Government has already released Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency for drinking water arrangements and is prepared to provide another Rs 1 crore wherever required. Around ₹379 crore is available with Deputy Commissioners under the SDRF, and they have been instructed to utilise these funds. Officials have also been directed not only to drill new borewells, but to revive and clean existing borewells wherever possible.

Considering the possibility of continued El Niño conditions, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to plan ahead and ensure drinking water availability until May next year. “We had already spent ₹26 crore on fodder kits to prevent fodder shortages. The Government is now providing an additional ₹33 crore for fodder kits and procurement of fodder,” Parameshwara said. All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to prepare in advance for the possibility of higher temperatures and heat-wave conditions during the coming summer.

The State has 83,14,710 beneficiaries under old-age, widow and disability pension schemes. Of these, 73,47,739 beneficiaries are currently receiving pensions. During verification, 6,59,778 cases were found ineligible and cancelled. Another 3,07,193 cases remain under verification, and officials have been instructed to complete the process by the end of this month. “I have clearly directed all Deputy Commissioners that every eligible pension beneficiary must receive the pension by December 1,” he said.

“Many poor people in the State have passed away without ever having a permanent address of their own. This situation should not continue. Even owning a small site can give a family a sense of security and hope,” Dr. Parameshwara said. In the first phase, 5 lakh housing sites will be distributed across Karnataka, with priority given to rural areas. Land identification and site-development processes must be completed by the end of December, and distribution will begin from January next year, he said.

Parameshwara expressed strong dissatisfaction over delays in revenue administration. Around 10.71 lakh Darakhasthu Phodi cases are pending at various stages across the State. He said that from now on, every taluk has been directed to complete 15 Darakhasthu Phodi cases and generate 15 RTCs every day, with the objective of clearing the entire backlog within one year. Officials have also been instructed to make proper use of the rovers already procured to accelerate the Phodi process.

Under the Bhoosuraksha project, the State has around 136.26 crore pages of land records, of which 104.33 crore pages have already been digitised. The remaining 31.92 crore pages must be digitised within the next six months, Parameshwara directed. “This is a crucial project for safeguarding land records. Delays will not be tolerated,” he said.

Explaining the new Form 16A RTC, Parameshwara said it would serve as a comprehensive land record for farmers. It will include the farmer’s photograph, land map, Encumbrance Certificate, Akarband details and a QR code linking all relevant land information in a single document. Karnataka has more than 2.1 crore RTCs. So far, around 9.59 lakh Form 16A RTCs have been prepared. A target has been set to bring at least 1 crore RTCs under Form 16A within the next three months, he said.

He added that no case in a Tahsildar court should remain pending beyond 90 days, while cases before Assistant Commissioners should not remain pending for more than six months. Deputy Commissioners have been made responsible for ensuring compliance with these timelines. A Deputy Chief Minister’s Dashboard will also be created to monitor the quality and delivery of all Revenue Department services. “I will personally review the dashboard once every two days,” Parameshwara said.

Steps are being taken to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas across Karnataka. The registration formalities must be completed within the next week, and the Sanghas should begin functioning officially from the first week of December, he said.