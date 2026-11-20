Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has halted the demolition drive near Prabhadevi Railway Station. State authorities and the Ministry of Railways are collaborating to establish a permanent rehabilitation policy for the affected residents.

Mumbai Demolition Drive Near Prabhadevi Station Put On Hold

The anti-encroachment demolition drive near Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station has been put on hold, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday after he spoke with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking to reporters, Shinde said the state Housing Department, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the Railway Land Development (RLD) department are working together on a permanent policy for rehabilitating the residents.

"I spoke with Ashwini ji (Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw), and at his request, he instructed his officials to put the (demolition) action on hold. The Housing Department, the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority), and the RLD (Railway Land Development) department are working together to establish a permanent policy for the rehabilitation of these residents. This will remove the 'sword hanging over their heads', the constant threat of displacement. By collaborating, the State Government and the Ministry of Railways are formulating a redevelopment policy, which will provide a permanent solution for their rehabilitation," Shinde said.

Demolition Drive At Musafirkhana

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive at the dilapidated Musafirkhana building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar amid heavy police deployment at the site. Mumbai DCP South Zone 1 Maneesh Kalwaniya said adequate security arrangements had been made and the demolition operation was proceeding peacefully.

Speaking to ANI, Kalwaniya said, "The BMC has been carrying out operations here since this morning, and all necessary safety precautions have been taken. The entire BMC team, including the engineering department and other relevant units, is present on-site. Adequate police personnel have also been deployed, and the demolition is proceeding in a peaceful manner; there are no issues at the moment. "To ensure proper security across the entire surrounding area and to prevent any untoward incidents, an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed," he added.

The demolition drive comes after the BMC issued a notice concerning the Musafirkhana building, including the mosque located on the premises, and directed demolition within the stipulated period.