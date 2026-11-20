Scientists at CCMB have identified genes NR2F1 and NR2F6 that trigger nerve regeneration in damaged spinal cords. Activating these genes in mice restored motor function, offering potential new frameworks for future human gene therapies.

CCMB Scientists Identify Genes for Spinal Cord Injury Regeneration

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Scientists at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, have identified two genes that can help restore the ability of damaged nerve fibres to regenerate after a spinal cord injury, with treated mice showing measurable recovery of movement. The research team, led by Ishwariya Venkatesh, found that activating the genes NR2F1 and NR2F6 helped nerve fibres grow across a complete spinal cord injury in mice. The findings offer new insights into nerve repair and could provide a framework for developing gene therapies for spinal cord injuries.

In adult mammals, spinal cord injuries sever the nerve fibres that carry movement commands from the brain to the rest of the body. These fibres generally do not grow back, often resulting in permanent paralysis. Although the capacity for regeneration exists in other animals, such as zebrafish, and in the nerves of human arms and legs, it fades as mammalian neurons mature. The researchers found that the genes responsible for nerve growth remain present in adult neurons but stop being expressed as the brain matures. Their investigation identified NR2F1 and NR2F6 as proteins associated with growth-driving genes in the developing mouse brain. Both genes were found to decline by around 70 to 80 per cent in the adult brain.

Restoring either gene in adult mice resulted in nerve regrowth following a crushed spinal cord injury, with fibres crossing the injury site and extending up to 1.5 millimetres beyond it. In untreated animals, nerve fibres remained stunted and stopped at the scar. Treated mice also showed improvements in movement, including the ability to lift their hind limbs while walking and improved grip strength. These gains appeared from five weeks after injury and persisted during the study. The researchers tracked the movements of the mice and found that they could push backwards and lift their legs.

The study found that the two genes promote regeneration through different molecular mechanisms. NR2F1 activates genes that reorganise DNA packaging and rebuild the cell’s internal scaffolding, creating conditions similar to those during development that support growth. NR2F6, on the other hand, works by suppressing most of the genes it affects, including those involved in the cell’s protein-manufacturing machinery, while selectively protecting the activity of thousands of growth-related genes. This allows neurons to redirect resources from routine maintenance towards rebuilding severed axons.

The researchers also found that NR2F6 physically rearranges the folded structure of DNA inside injured neurons, creating hundreds of new folded domains that bring growth genes together with their control switches. According to the study, this is the first time three-dimensional genome reorganisation has been found to accompany nerve regeneration in the brain or spinal cord. “Adult neurons have not lost the programme for regrowth; it has been silenced as the brain matures,” Dr Venkatesh said. “What this work shows is that two different molecular routes can bring that programme back, and both lead to recovery.”

The researchers said the finding that two genes with opposite mechanisms can produce comparable recovery indicates that the regenerative state can be activated through more than one route, potentially widening the options for designing gene therapies for spinal cord repair. The study, led by first author Yogesh Sahu, has been published in The EMBO Journal. The researchers clarified that the work remains at the preclinical stage. The genes were delivered before injury in mice, and the recovery observed was partial rather than complete. The findings establish the underlying mechanism and provide a framework for developing future interventions. (ANI)