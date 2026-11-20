Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurated the newly renovated Civil Registrar-cum-Sub Registrar office in Mapusa. The upgraded 500 sqm facility aims to enhance citizen-centric services, transparency, and efficiency in registration processes.

Goa CM Inaugurates Modernized Sub Registrar Office in Mapusa City

Mapusa (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated the newly renovated premises of the Office of the Civil Registrar-cum-Sub Registrar, Bardez, at the Essar Trade Centre in Mapusa, marking a significant step towards improving public infrastructure and citizen-centric service delivery.

The refurbished office, renovated at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore through ITG Goa, has been transformed into a modern public service facility aimed at providing citizens with a more accessible, efficient and comfortable experience while availing registration services. The renovation has added approximately 200 square metres of space, taking the total area of the office to around 500 square metres. The upgraded premises feature improved infrastructure, better public amenities and facilities to support digitised registration services.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sawant said the long-standing demand for an upgraded office had finally been fulfilled, adding that providing better facilities to citizens was the Government's responsibility. He congratulated ITG Goa and the officials and staff involved in the project. Emphasising the need for citizen-friendly government offices, the Chief Minister said people should experience convenience, transparency and hassle-free services when visiting government establishments. He stressed that citizens must be able to access services confidently and complete their work without unnecessary inconvenience.

Sawant also highlighted the success of the Anywhere Registration System, stating that around 300 citizens had registered documents at offices of their choice within the district in just two months. He said the initiative was aimed at making registration services more accessible and convenient for the public. The Chief Minister further stated that the Government was working towards modernising offices across Mapusa city and that work on Bardez Bhavan would be taken up at the earliest. He urged officials to maintain service quality and ensure that citizens have a positive experience while accessing government services. The inauguration was attended by Chandrakant Shetye, MLA, Bicholim; Joshua De Souza, MLA, Mapusa and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly; Ms Aisha Vaingankar, State Registrar-cum-Head of Notary Services; Vishwesh Naik, Chief Finance Officer; Sanish Varghese, Chief Technical Officer; S. T. Nadkarni, Chief Engineer (Civil); and Suraj Vernekar, District Registrar, Registration Department.