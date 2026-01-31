A transformer blast in Bidar, Karnataka, critically injured five people. Two adults, aged 18 and 65, suffered severe head, eye, and crush injuries. Three school children aged between five and eight were also hurt in the incident.

A transformer blast on the side of a highway in Bidar district critically injured several people, including school children, on Sunday.

Details of the Injured

Shivayogi Bali, surgeon at BIMS Hospital, elaborated that the incident critically injured 18-year-old Anwar and 65-year-old Jabbar. The victims suffered head and eye injuries along with crush injuries on limbs. "The transformer, which is there on the side of the highway in the Bidar district, has been blasted. So, due to that, five people got injured. The place is called Molakera village, in Humnabad Taluk. Two people are severely injured. 18-year-old Anwar got a crush injury to the foot and an eyeball injury with a left-hand crush injury. So along with that, he has also got a head injury. We have provided the primary treatment for that. Another man, Jabbar, 65, was also working near the transformer in the field. He got a left and right crush injury and an eyeball injury with a head injury..." he said.

He further explained that three children aged between five and eight years who were on the way to school, were also impacted due to the blast. "Apart from that, a few kids were going to school. While passing through that transformer, they got injured. They are about eight years old, one is five years old, and one is four years old. We are taking care of them... There are five people. Two adults, three kids who are severely injured...." he said.

Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)