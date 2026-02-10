CM Siddaramaiah says DK Shivakumar is in Delhi for an AICC meeting, adding the high command's leadership decision is final. An MLA claims 80 party members back Shivakumar for the CM post, criticising the CM's son for his recent statements.

Amid the ongoing power-sharing issue in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar informed him in a letter that he is travelling to Delhi to attend AICC meetings regarding Assam elections. He added that a budget meeting will take place in Shivakumar's absence.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said, "DK Shivakumar wrote a letter to me saying that he is going to Delhi today to attend (AICC) meetings regarding Assam elections. A meeting on the budget will be held in his absence."

He said the Congress high command's decision on the state leadership is final. "Why do you keep asking? If Shivakumar says so, ask him. I will not go to Delhi. Why should I go without invitation? If I am called, I will go," CM said.

MLA claims strong support for DK Shivakumar

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said that at least 80 party MLAs had given Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's name for the CM post to the high command.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Iqbal Hussain slammed Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah for giving statements in favour of his father and CM Siddaramaiah, and asked him to "act with discipline."

"We have left it for the high command. 80-90 MLAs have requested the high command to give a chance to DK Shivakumar (for the CM post). We are a disciplined party, and we have to behave decently. We don't like him (Yathindra Siddaramaiah) speaking in favour of his father again and again and embarrassing the high command... Every father loves son, and son loves father, but in politics, we have to act with discipline. Provoking others with such statements shouldn't happen," Hussain said.

"We all have in our hearts that DK Shivakumar be given a chance. Everyone is wishing for it, but we shouldn't create any confusion by statements that's why everyone is quiet, and some are speaking between them, I'm clearly saying with an open heart as I said from the first day that DK Shivakumar must be given a chance in this tenure itself, this is my wish," he added. (ANI)