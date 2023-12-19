Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka on high alert as Covid variant JN.1 detected in Mandya; see details

    A single asymptomatic COVID case surfaces in Karnataka's Maddur, Mandya district. No JN.1 mutation testing despite the absence of symptoms. Family tests negative; precautions taken, including standby oxygen plants. Emphasis on vigilance for travelers, especially those visiting Kerala for Sabarimala Yatra.

    Amidst concerns over the Covid JN.1 mutation case in Kerala, a single Covid-positive case emerged in Karnataka’s Maddur, located in the Mandya district. The confirmation came on Friday, with officials confirming the infected individual's asymptomatic status, absence of travel history, and residence within the village.

    The person was subjected to a health check-up when visiting the Taluk Hospital for surgery, subsequently leading to the discovery of his positive COVID status. Post confirmation, doctors immediately isolated the individual, although all four family members who underwent RT-PCR testing tested negative.

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Despite the asymptomatic nature of the case, medical staff didn't pursue testing for the JN.1 mutation or conduct a chest CT scan. Dr. K. Mohan, the District Health Officer, reassured that the patient remained in good health.

    Centre issues advisory to States amid rise in COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India

    As a precautionary measure, oxygen plants across the six taluks within the district have been put on standby to address any potential requirements. Mohan addressed ongoing efforts to rectify a damaged sensor within the Srirangapatna taluk's oxygen plant.

    Experts have stated the need for vigilance, particularly among individuals travelling to Kerala, particularly for the Sabarimala Yatra and other purposes. Monitoring and heightened awareness have been advised to manage any potential risks associated with travel.

