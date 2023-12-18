Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    In response to the escalating concerns surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced a crucial measure to combat the spread of the virus. Effective immediately, masks will be compulsory for individuals aged 60 and above, as well as those with heart-related conditions and respiratory problems. 
     

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 8:15 PM IST


    Addressing the media in Kushala Nagar, Minister Gundu Rao emphasised the importance of these preventive measures in curbing the transmission of the virus. He assured the public that the health department would promptly release guidelines regarding this mandate to ensure a clear understanding of the new regulations. 
    Also Read: Centre issues advisory to States amid rise in COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India

    Contrary to speculation, there is no ban on public celebrations. However, Minister Gundu Rao urged citizens to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines during gatherings.

    Furthermore, Minister Gundu Rao disclosed that "the health department officials have been directed to intensify testing across Karnataka. All hospitals in the state have been put on standby, indicating the government's readiness to address any potential surge in COVID-19 cases." During the media briefing, he sought to allay fears regarding the coronavirus mutation. 

    He reassured the public that precautionary measures were discussed extensively in a recent round of meetings with health department officials. The technical advisory committee, led by Dr. Ravi, provided valuable suggestions for addressing the evolving situation. The key recommendation from the committee is the mandatory use of masks for individuals over 60 and those with underlying health conditions. The public is urged to stay informed, follow safety protocols, and contribute to collective efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 8:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details

    Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details

    Karnataka High Court upholds justice and woman's dignity in Belagavi assault case; check details

    Karnataka High Court upholds justice and woman's dignity in Belagavi assault case; check details

    NIA launches nationwide operation against counterfeit currency network

    NIA launches nationwide operation against counterfeit currency network

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    Recent Stories

    cricket RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their Arsenal osf

    RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their arsenal

    Spotted Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai SHG

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

    Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    'Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    Cricket Happy Birthday Usman Khawaja: Top 10 quotes by the Australian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Usman Khawaja: Top 10 quotes by the Australian opener

    BRICS Fashion Summit Rings in Global Equality and Devolution Call in Fashion Industry

    BRICS+ Fashion Summit Rings in Global Equality and Devolution Call in Fashion Industry

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon