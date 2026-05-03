Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a new 100-bed ESIC hospital in Doddaballapur, built for ₹101 crore. The facility will benefit 5.5 lakh people across four districts, offering advanced medical services and ending travel to Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated a modern 100-bed ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) hospital in Doddaballapur. The facility, constructed at a cost of over ₹101 crore, was officially opened to the public in the Bengaluru Rural district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, Chikkaballapur MP Dr. K. Sudhakar noted that the hospital features key departments including General Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pediatrics, and Orthopaedics. He also highlighted the availability of advanced diagnostic and radiology services, alongside an oxygen generation plant.

The region currently has approximately 1.42 lakh ESIC insured persons and over 5.5 lakh beneficiaries. Dr. Sudhakar emphasised that while even minor treatments previously required travel to Bengaluru, this inconvenience would now be eliminated. The facility is set to benefit workers from Doddaballapur as well as the Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and Kolar districts.

Union Minister Mandaviya stated that the hospital was established to strengthen workers' welfare and healthcare security, providing comprehensive coverage to nearly 5.5 lakh people. He also announced that the foundation stone has been laid for another 100-bed hospital in Ballari, costing over ₹150 crore, which will serve approximately 2 lakh ESIC beneficiaries in that region.

The Minister further remarked that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social security coverage in the country has increased from 19% to 64% over the last decade. He noted that nearly 94 crore people nationwide are now benefiting from at least one social security scheme.

The inauguration of the Doddaballapur facility marks a significant step in enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare for workers, strengthening the public health infrastructure of the region.

Nurturing Sporting Talent

Earlier, the Union Minister visited the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Training Centre in Madikeri and interacted with women hockey players from the Kodava community on the conclusion of the month-long hockey festival here on Saturday, emphasising the role of nurturing talent from different parts of the nation in fulfilling India's aspirations to become a global sports powerhouse.

"Future Olympians in the making! Met with the rising stars of Indian Hockey from the SAI Training Centre (STC), Madikeri, Karnataka," Mandaviya said in an X post.

Mandaviya said that the Union Government is doing everything possible to develop a 360-degree sports ecosystem, and hosting mega events like the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Ahmedabad is a step in the right direction. He also added that with a rich talent pool, there is no stopping India from dominating the planet in sports. "Taking inspiration from our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Sports Ministry is committed to nurturing the wide talent pool available across various parts of the nation. Unearthing and nurturing talent from different parts of the country can only ensure that we fulfil the dream of Modi ji. The bigger the talent pool, more the chances of us performing better in big ticket events. I am confident that both Indian men and women will register solid performance in the Commonwealth Games in 2030, where hockey is likely to make a return," Mandaviya said later. (ANI)