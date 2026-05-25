A father and son were murdered in a Kanpur road rage incident. Separately, a woman alleged gang rape at a hotel, with police taking accused into custody. In Hardoi, a B.Tech graduate was arrested for running a massive online porn network.

Kanpur Road Rage Murder

In a shocking incident of road rage on Sunday, a father and his son were allegedly murdered, while another son sustained critical injuries in the Virat Nagar area of Kanpur, officials said. Further details are awaited.

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Woman Alleges Gang Rape at Hotel

Earlier, on May 20, a case was registered at the Kalyanpur Police Station in Kanpur after a woman alleged that she was assaulted and raped by a hotel manager and two to three other individuals, a senior police official said.

According to the police, the accused individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated.

Speaking on the matter, West Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SM Qasim Abidi stated that immediate action was taken upon receiving the complaint, though preliminary electronic evidence did not initially support the victim's claims. "A report was received at Kalyanpur Police Station from a woman alleging that she was assaulted and raped by the manager of a hotel, along with 2-3 other individuals. The woman was immediately brought to the police station, and the accused were taken into custody for questioning... Based on the woman's statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law. The police collected CCTV footage from the hotel, which, upon review, did not initially corroborate the woman's allegations... The woman has been sent for a medical examination, and the accused are in custody, being interrogated. Further legal proceedings are being conducted based on the evidence gathered", he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Online Pornography Network Busted

Earlier on May 19, the Cyber Police Station in Hardoi had busted a massive online pornography network operated via social media platforms, involving thousands of minors and transactions worth crores, an official said here in Tursday. The accused, identified as Vikas Singh, a 2019 B.Tech graduate, has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Hardoi City Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Mishra stated that the breakthrough came following a tip-off received by the Cyber Police Station on May 17 regarding the dissemination of objectionable content targeting minors. "On May 17, the Cyber Police Station received information regarding an individual in the Hardoi district, identified as Vikas Singh, who was disseminating objectionable content among minors. The police registered a case under relevant sections, and teams were deployed to arrest the accused," CO Mishra said.

During subsequent interrogation, the scale of the illicit operation came to light. The accused had leveraged popular messaging and social media platforms to cast a wide net. (ANI)