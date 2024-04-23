Karnataka: Nandini Milk to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams at T20 World Cup 2024

The Nandini logo will be featured prominently on the lead arm (on the right arm for the left-handed batsmen and on the left for the right-handed) of the batsmen’s jerseys. The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29, 2024, has been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its Nandini brand of dairy products, has announced its sponsorship of the Scotland and Ireland teams for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup. With a record 20 countries competing in this year's Twenty20 cricket competition, the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 is set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1–29.

According to the Managing Director of KMF, the company will not only be supporting the teams but also launching an energy drink made from whey called Nandini Splash on the US market during the competition.

According to media reports, KMF managing director MK Jagadish said, "It's true. We are going to sponsor both the cricket teams for World Cup. We want to come out with energy-based drinks. In this World Cup, we want to make it as a focus product. It'll go world-wide".

Nandini is an associate sponsor of the Bengaluru Bulls team in the Pro Kabaddi League. Though efforts were made to sponsor IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the idea did not materialise as it turned out to be expensive, Jagadish said.

The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29, 2024, has been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This tournament is expected to be historic. The tournament will open with a match between the United States and Canada. Matches from this ICC World Cup competition will be played in the US for the first time. The event will feature 55 matches spread across 9 locations.

The T20 World Cup in 2024 will have 20 national teams competing, up from the 16 countries who competed in the previous event.