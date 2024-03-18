Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

    By making a 123-foot-long dosa, MTR, in collaboration with Lorman Kitchen Equipments, created the world record for the longest dosa on Saturday. The previous record was held at around 54 feet, set in 2014.

    Karnataka MTR sets world record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

    Indians like dosa, to the extent that it is a staple meal in every home and is not just enjoyed in the south. In an effort to give the meal a distinctive twist each time, you may also come across individuals tinkering with the traditional dosa recipe. However, it appears that a group of cooks broke the global record by indulging in their passion of dosa to the fullest.

    In honor of their 100th anniversary, MTR Foods and Lorman Kitchen Equipments created a dosa that is 123 feet in length, earning the Guinness World Records title for the biggest dosa ever.

    This record-breaking dosa was created at MTR's Bommasandra Factory by a team of 75 cooks under the direction of Chef Regi Mathews, after months of meticulous preparation and labor. The crew reportedly utilized the red rice dosa batter from the brand.

    Chef Regi Mathews took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote alongside, "I'm thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet!"

    Chef Regi went on to say that the accomplishment happened on March 15, 2024, at the MTR Factory in Bengaluru, and he congratulated everyone who contributed to the feat.

    The process of cooking was similar yet different from a regular dosa. Initially, the 123-foot tawa was set to a particular temperature, constantly monitored by infrared thermometers, followed by spreading the dosa batter using a batter hopper, which evenly spread the batter.

    Earlier, MTR made a world record by creating a dosa of 16.68m (54ft 8.69in).

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 7:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP gcw

    UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    BREAKING PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia snt

    'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

    Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court check details gcw

    Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court

    NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest in 17 seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 16 and 5 seats for LS polls gcw

    NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 16 and 5 seats

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details

    Recent Stories

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023 avv

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance poster; announces new release date NIR

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance in poster; announces new release date

    UAE Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP gcw

    UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

    'Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

    Football 'People were scared': Reporter reveals Jurgen Klopp's reaction after interview storm-out

    'People were scared': Reporter reveals Jurgen Klopp's reaction after interview storm-out

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon