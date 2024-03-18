Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

By making a 123-foot-long dosa, MTR, in collaboration with Lorman Kitchen Equipments, created the world record for the longest dosa on Saturday. The previous record was held at around 54 feet, set in 2014.

Indians like dosa, to the extent that it is a staple meal in every home and is not just enjoyed in the south. In an effort to give the meal a distinctive twist each time, you may also come across individuals tinkering with the traditional dosa recipe. However, it appears that a group of cooks broke the global record by indulging in their passion of dosa to the fullest.

In honor of their 100th anniversary, MTR Foods and Lorman Kitchen Equipments created a dosa that is 123 feet in length, earning the Guinness World Records title for the biggest dosa ever.

This record-breaking dosa was created at MTR's Bommasandra Factory by a team of 75 cooks under the direction of Chef Regi Mathews, after months of meticulous preparation and labor. The crew reportedly utilized the red rice dosa batter from the brand.

Chef Regi Mathews took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote alongside, "I'm thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet!"

Chef Regi went on to say that the accomplishment happened on March 15, 2024, at the MTR Factory in Bengaluru, and he congratulated everyone who contributed to the feat.

The process of cooking was similar yet different from a regular dosa. Initially, the 123-foot tawa was set to a particular temperature, constantly monitored by infrared thermometers, followed by spreading the dosa batter using a batter hopper, which evenly spread the batter.

Earlier, MTR made a world record by creating a dosa of 16.68m (54ft 8.69in).