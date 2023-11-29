Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

MP Pratap Simha exudes confidence, predicting a 2 lakh vote-margin win in Lok Sabha elections. He appeals to voters across party lines, citing Modi's popularity. The BSNL Tower Bhoomi Puja kickstarts plans for 63 towers in Kodagu. Simha reviews successful water projects and lauds sports field development in Mysore.

Speaking confidently to reporters in Mysore, Member of Parliament Pratap Simha expressed certainty in his victory, stating, "No matter who contests against me in the Lok Sabha elections, I will win by a margin of 2 lakh votes." He emphasized his appeal to voters across party lines, stating, "I am a candidate for voters of all parties. All parties have Modi fans, and they all vote for us." Simha further strengthened his position by highlighting the recent alliance with the JDS party, noting, "This has further strengthened our coalition."

Regarding the alteration in the English letters of his name, Simha dismissed any connection to numerology, clarifying, "Numerology is different; this change was due to writing issues in English and Hindi. I've always adapted my name in English to retain its Kannada essence." He emphasized the insignificance of this change concerning elections, emphasizing past electoral victories, stating, "I've won twice with the same name. The people of Mysore, who were unfamiliar with me initially, have supported me twice."



Initiating the Bhoomi Puja for the construction of a BSNL Tower in Yadavan Nadu village, Simha unveiled plans for 63 new BSNL towers in Kodagu, with 20 projects already underway. He set a target for the completion of all tower constructions by March to enable prompt service provision.



Subsequently, Simha reviewed the successful implementation of the Jaljeevan Mission project in Chaudlu Gram Panchayat, highlighting the allocation of Rs. 1.9 crores for drinking water facilities via check dams and jack wells. He affirmed the completion of the project, ensuring the supply of drinking water to the local populace.

Inspecting the turf field at the junior college ground, Simha credited former MLA Appachhu Ranjan for its development, foreseeing substantial benefits for athletes in the future.