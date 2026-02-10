Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara met the family of Chandan Kumar, a techie from Karnataka murdered in Toronto. He offered condolences and assured support, stating the investigation is underway and efforts are on to repatriate the body.

Karnataka HM Meets Family of Slain Techie

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday met with the family of Chandan Kumar, a techie from Karnataka, who was murdered in Toronto, Canada. G Parameshwara offered his condolences and assured the family of his support.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After meeting the family, Parameshwara, in a post on X, said, "The talented Chandan Kumar, who was working as a project manager in a software company in Toronto, was the only son of the retired teacher couple Nandan Kumar. Seeing the parents' wail of grief at losing the son who was supposed to live well and be their support filled his heart with immense distress. I pray that the divine grants the family the strength to bear this sorrow." ಕೆನಡಾದ ಟೊರಾಂಟೋ ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೀಡಾಗಿರುವ ನೆಲಮಂಗಲ ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕಿನ ತ್ಯಾಮಗೊಂಡ್ಲು ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಚಂದನ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನಿವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ಖುದ್ದು ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ, ದುಃಖತಪ್ತ ಕುಟುಂಬವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೆ ಸಾಂತ್ವಾನ ಹೇಳಿದೆ. ಟೊರಾಂಟೋದಲ್ಲಿನ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್‌ವೇರ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾಜೆಕ್ಟ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜರ್ ಆಗಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ… pic.twitter.com/ZW4ZyJPt9a — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) February 10, 2026

Investigation and Repatriation Efforts

Earlier, speaking to the reporters, G Parmeshwara said that the investigation of the murder is underway in Canada.

"Chandan Kumar (techie from Karnataka) has been murdered in Canada. We have not yet received information about the reason behind the killing. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

"An investigation into the murder is underway there. Our High Commissioner to Canada is in discussions to repatriate the body. The body may be brought back within the next three to four days," he added.

Details of the Incident

According to the Toronto Police, Chandan Kumar was killed in a shooting incident in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area. The victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the police said. (ANI)