Karnataka Minister for Electronics Priyank Kharge on Wednesday criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party, saying that they lack solid evidence before seeking the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur. Kharge defended Timmapur, stating that the opposition is "playing to the gallery" without producing any evidence. He has also challenged the opposition to produce evidence against him, saying he is willing to resign if they can provide just one shred of evidence.

'Show one shred of evidence'

"For over ten days now, for over a week now, they have raised this issue in the council. They have raised this issue in the assembly. Till now, they have not been able to say when and how this entire incident took place. They are seeking the resignation of the Excise Minister RB Timmapur. He is also ready to resign if they give him one shred of evidence. When the assembly is in session, they are free to produce any evidence they have. They are free to go to Lokayuta and place the proof they have. Instead of that, they are just playing to the gallery." he told reporters.

Kharge contrasts with BJP regime's past

He questioned the BJP on the absence of proof, saying, "Where is the evidence that they have been talking about. Kharge also told the opposition that when Congress raised any issues, it always did with hard evidence. "Where is the evidence that they have been talking about? Where is the crime and the proceeds of the crime they are talking about? Nothing has been shown or given. Just because an officer has claimed that we have to pay the entire hierarchy, it doesn't mean that the minister should resign. Everyday such allegations would come under the BJP regime. I would like to remind them that, when we raised issues, we did it with hard evidence. We gave it to the investigative agencies. I think they have forgotten that when an ADGP rank level officer was arrested for a scam that these people had committed, none of them resigned. The Home Minister did not resign when the PSI scam happened. So, place evidence. We are ready to discuss and debate, and Timmapur is very clear; one shred of evidence and he will resign," he added.

BJP holds overnight protest

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged an overnight protest inside the Vidhana Soudha, with Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and party MLAs spending the night within the Assembly premises as part of their agitation against the Congress government. Through the protest, BJP legislators are seeking the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur, alleging large-scale corruption in the Excise Department. Party MLAs staged a sit-in inside the Vidhana Soudha, accusing the government of shielding the minister despite what they claim is substantial evidence of irregularities and financial misconduct. (ANI)