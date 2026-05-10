Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar passed away at 66 from multi-organ failure. Home Minister G Parameshwara and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed profound grief, mourning the loss of their colleague and friend.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday expressed grief over the death of state minister D Sudhakar, adding that he was a close friend and long-time political associate for over 30 years. He said Sudhakar died around 3:15-3:30 am due to multi-organ failure and offered condolences to the bereaved family. D Sudhakar, 66, was declared dead at around 3.15 am on Sunday, according to officials at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

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Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "This morning around 3:15 - 3:30 am, our Minister for Planning and Statistics, Mr Sudhakar, expired due to illness. I pay my respect and condolences, and I also wish his family courage and support. May they get the strength to overcome this loss...I personally miss him because he was a close friend of mine. "We had been together in politics for the last 30 years...I discussed with the doctors that he suffered from multi-organ failure that gradually went beyond the control of the doctors, and we lost him," he further added.

DK Shivakumar expresses sorrow

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also expressed deep sorrow over the death of D Sudhakar. He said Sudhakar, who served as MLA from Hiriyur and held key ministerial roles, made valuable contributions to public service and would be remembered by many supporters and colleagues.

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "The passing away today of our cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar, who was undergoing treatment for illness and was also a close associate, has caused immense grief. D. Sudhakar, who served as the Hiriyur legislator, Chitradurga district in-charge minister, and state planning and statistics minister, had rendered exemplary public service." "It is a sorrowful matter that Sudhakar has left behind his family, relatives, and countless supporters today. I pray that the divine grant eternal peace to the soul of D. Sudhakar and provide strength to his family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," the post read. (ANI)