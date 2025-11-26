Amid speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka, minister Priyank Kharge stated that Congress leaders will abide by the high command's decision. He refuted BJP's allegations of infighting, calling 'Operation Lotus' the BJP's trademark.

Kharge dismisses infighting claims, says leaders will follow high command

Amid speculations of a change in leadership in the Karnataka government, currently led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state minister Priyank Kharge said that every member of the Congress party is clear that whatever the high command decides, the leaders would follow it.

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "Very clearly, the CM, DCM and every member of the Congress party have been very, very clear saying that whatever high command decides. When the top leadership is speaking in the same voice, in the same tone, then where is there a difference?"

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka's allegation that Congress was in a situation where Congress MLAs were buying Congress MLAs to make the Chief Minister, he said that Operation Lotus is the BJP's trademark. "Operation Lotus is their (BJP) trademark. Till now, these people have not been able to give one Chief Minister for five years. For the first time, they came to power, and they gave us three Chief Ministers. The second time they came to power, they gave us two Chief Ministers. Buying, selling, renting, hiring is their way of functioning, not ours," he said.

BJP alleges corruption, demands fresh election

Earlier, R Ashoka stated that an election was required in the state, as the current government was corrupt and needed to step down. "Since the last two years, there has been a tussle for power and the CM's chair. There are reports of money transactions to MLAs, as there is a fight for power between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Horse trading is going on within the party," R Ashoka said.

He further alleged that the state government is collecting 60 per cent bribe for conducting every business. "We need an election in Karnataka because there is a 60% corrupt government in the state. This govt needs to go," he further said.

He said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had no power within the party. "There is no power with Mallikarjun Kharge; it is only with Sonia Gandhi. There is no power with the AICC President," he further said.