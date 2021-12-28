  • Facebook
    Karnataka: Hotels, restaurants, pubs to operate at 50% capacity from Dec 29 till Jan 2

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Karnataka, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 6:37 PM IST
    As the COVID cases continue to rise, the Karnataka government has imposed night curfew i.e. 10 pm to 5 am in the state from December 28 until January 7. The government further said that from December 30, 2021 to January 2, 2022, restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs shall function with 50 per cent of their seating capacity. It further said all gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages etc from December 28, 2021should strictly limit number of participants to 300 people only.

    The government further clarified that the restrictions with respect to the hotels are applicable only for eating places where food and beverages are served to the guests in the hotel. The state administration, however, stated that there will be no accommodation occupancy restrictions.

    Individual movement is absolutely forbidden between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. under the night curfew, except for essential activities. All industries and businesses that need nighttime operations must be allowed to function. Employees of such organisations may move as long as they have a valid ID card or authorization granted by their specific organisation or university.

    Furthermore, medical, emergency, and critical services, including pharmacies, must be fully operational, and other commercial operations are forbidden. Patients and their attendants, as well as those with an emergency need for movement, must be permitted to move.

    There should, however, be no restrictions on the transfer of all sorts of commodities via trucks, goods, vehicles, or other goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of products and e-commerce enterprises are permitted. Buses, trains, metro rail services, and air travel are all authorised. Only those with legitimate travel documents will be permitted to move.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 7:33 PM IST
