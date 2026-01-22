Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for refusing to read the govt's speech in full, calling it a 'partisan intervention'. He stated the act violates constitutional obligations under Articles 176 and 163.

Karnataka Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday criticised the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for refusing to read the government's speech in full, calling it a "partisan intervention" that undermines the constitutional role of the Governor's office.

In a lengthy post on X, Kharge said that the Governor's act is "deeply regrettable" and highlighted the constitutional obligation for the Governor to deliver the government's policy statement "as advised" at the first Assembly session. "It is deeply regrettable that the Governor of Karnataka is choosing not to read the Government's speech in full. The Constitution is unambiguous on this. Under Article 176, the Governor is required to address the Legislature at the first session of the year, and that address is the policy statement of the elected government, not his personal views. It is prepared by the Cabinet, and he is constitutionally expected to deliver it as advised," he wrote in the post.

Constitutional Faceoff Over Governor's Address

This comes amid a faceoff between the state govt and Raj Bhavan over the governor's customary address to the joint sitting of the legislature. The Governor had expressed reservations about 11 paragraphs in the speech, which criticised the Central government's policies, including the VB-G RAM G Act replacing MGNREGA.

Kharge, in the post, highlighted Article 176, which requires the Governor to address the Legislature at the first session of the year, reflecting the elected government's policy statement, adding that the Governor is expected to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers (Article 163). He noted that "refusing to read the full speech violates Article 176 and also goes against Article 163, which requires the Governor to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers."

Govt Defends Speech, Rejects Dropping Portions

Kharge emphasised the aspects of the speech, saying that it included the denial of Karnataka's rightful funds and the breakdown of cooperative federalism, among other "facts". He noted that these issues had also been raised by the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The speech in question is backed by complete facts and reflects the official position of the Government of Karnataka. These same issues, including denial of Karnataka's rightful funds and the breakdown of cooperative federalism, have been repeatedly raised by the Hon'ble Chief Minister with the Prime Minister," he wrote.

The Karnataka government had conveyed willingness to consider limited language changes but refuses to drop entire portions, citing constitutional propriety and the interests of the people. He noted that the government was open to considering "limited language changes" owing to any genuine concerns and described the omission of certain portions as "against the interests of people." "Despite this, keeping with constitutional propriety and the sanctity of the office, the Government conveyed that if there were genuine concerns, limited language changes could be considered. But insisting on dropping entire portions is not acceptable and goes against the interests of the people of Karnataka," Kharge noted.

Governor Accused of 'Partisan Intervention'

Kharge accused the Governor of being biased and politically motivated, undermining the office's neutrality. "This is nothing but a partisan intervention that undermines the constitutional role and neutrality of the Governor's office, and it raises serious questions about who is really calling the shots," he concluded the post. (ANI)