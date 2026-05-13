Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the 'Land Guarantee' scheme to regularise 23 lakh houses in Bengaluru. The initiative will provide title deeds and transparent property records directly to citizens to prevent misuse of land documents.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that the state government will regularise properties of 23 lakh houses in Bengaluru under its newly announced "Land Guarantee" scheme, aimed at ensuring transparent property records and preventing misuse of land documents.

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Sharing details in a post on X after addressing a media conference at the conference hall of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's head office, Shivakumar said the initiative would help provide title deeds and property records directly to citizens. "Our Bengaluru - Our Guarantee! Today, addressing a media conference in the conference hall of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's head office, we spoke about our government's 6th guarantee - the Land Guarantee - and several development schemes related to Bengaluru," Shivakumar said in the post. ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು - ನಮ್ಮ ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿ! ಇಂದು ಗ್ರೇಟರ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಕಚೇರಿಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ ಸಭಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ 6ನೇ ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿ - ಭೂ ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಹಲವಾರು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗೋಷ್ಠಿಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರದ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಈವರೆಗೆ ಯಾರೂ ಇಂತಹ… pic.twitter.com/6rxkhViubr — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 13, 2026

He said that no such large-scale programme had ever been organised in the history of Bengaluru city. "In the history of Bengaluru city, no one has ever organised such a massive program until now. We have decided to regularise the properties of 23 lakh houses in our Bengaluru and deliver the title deeds right to people's doorsteps," he said.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said the "Land Guarantee" scheme would ensure proper mapping of properties and prevent misuse of records. "Through our sixth guarantee, that is, the Land Guarantee scheme, we will prevent the misuse of property records by completing the mapping of every property and various processes, and provide people with their property records," he added in his post.

'My Account - My Right' Campaign and B-Account Conversion

Shivakumar also announced the launch of the 'My Account - My Right' campaign aimed at addressing issues related to B-accounts in the city. "We have launched the 'My Account - My Right' campaign. Currently, there are 7 lakh B-accounts in the city, and out of the initial 11,000 applications received, we have disposed of 7,000 applications. Now, through this campaign, our goal is to provide convenience to all 7 lakh people," he said.

Shivakumar further added that the campaign will begin on May 16 and will be conducted every Saturday morning from 10 AM for around three months across 50 locations in Bengaluru. The 'My Account - My Right' campaign will begin on May 16 and will be conducted every Saturday morning from 10 AM for about three months. This program will take place in a total of 50 locations, such as ten places per ward. In the public interest, even on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are holidays, officials will be available and will carry out the work," he said.

"Our resolve is to provide accounts transparently to people's doorsteps without accepting a single rupee in bribes from anyone," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further announced a concession for those converting B-accounts into A-accounts. "We have announced a significant concession for those converting from a B-account to an A-account. Normally, this requires a 5 per cent guidance value fee. However, we have set it at just 2 per cent for those who submit applications within 100 days," he said.

'Green Bengaluru' Plantation Drive

Shivakumar also highlighted the government's focus on creating a "Green Bengaluru" and announced a large-scale plantation drive on June 27 as part of Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations. "Along with administrative reforms, we are also emphasising the creation of 'Green Bengaluru.' In this regard, as part of Kempegowda Jayanti, we have decided to plant 15 lakh saplings across the city on June 27 in collaboration with schools and various organisations," he said.

"Through this, we have taken a step toward making Bengaluru a green city once again," he added.

Ministers KJ George, BDA Chairman, MLAs NA Harris and AC Srinivas, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Tusshar Girinath, and Council member K Govindaraju were also present at the event. (ANI)