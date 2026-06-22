The Himachal Pradesh government has signed agreements for 19 hydropower projects totaling 278 MW, an investment of Rs 3,336 crore. CM Sukhu also announced the cancellation of 15 projects and an amended power policy for the state.

New Hydropower Projects Signed

The Himachal Pradesh government has signed implementation agreements for 19 hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 278 MW and an estimated investment of around Rs 3,336 crore during the current year.

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According to the state government, the projects include Soyal Dashal (9 MW), Khauli-II (6 MW), Gramang (9 MW), Umli (10 MW), Bharmour Stage-I (24 MW), Bharmour Stage-II (21 MW), Harsar Stage-II (22.5 MW), Harsar Stage-III (19 MW), Tundah Stage-II (24 MW), Janglik (18 MW), Rupin Stage-II (15 MW), Dunali-I and II (17 MW), Jari (12 MW), Toral Kundli (18 MW), Tundan (15 MW), Kot Dogri (10 MW), Upper Kurmi (8 MW), Kalal Khol (11 MW) and Melan (9.6 MW).

Project Reallocations and Bidding

The government also said it has cancelled allotments of 15 power projects where developers showed little interest in execution, and efforts are underway to invite international bids for their speedy implementation.

Government's Commitment and Policy Reforms

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the electricity department for its performance and reiterated the government's focus on expanding the hydropower sector. "The present state government is committed to harnessing the vast hydropower potential of Himachal Pradesh," Chief Minister Sukhu said. He added that the government has amended its power policy and revised royalty rates for hydropower projects up to 25 MW capacity, fixing a uniform royalty rate of 12 per cent for a period of 40 years to strengthen the state's energy revenue framework.

Project Completion and Diversification

The Chief Minister further informed that the construction of the 150 MW Tidong Stage-I Hydroelectric Project has been completed. He also said the state government has signed an MoU with Geo Tropi India Private Limited for the exploration and development of geothermal energy projects.

Harnessing Himachal's Full Hydropower Potential

Highlighting the state's potential, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has an estimated hydropower capacity of around 24,000 MW. "Out of this, 12,588 MW has already been developed across 189 completed projects, while 54 projects with 1,528 MW are under construction and 526 projects with 7,539 MW are at various stages of approval," he said.

He emphasised that the government is prioritising the sector to strengthen the state's economy, adding that all agreements are being signed only after ensuring that the interests of Himachal Pradesh are fully protected. (ANI)