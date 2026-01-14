Karnataka Minister MB Patil refuted BJP's allegations of snubbing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Rahul Gandhi, stating the Chancellor had a pre-scheduled program. BJP's R Ashoka criticised the govt for missing a key investment opportunity.

BJP Alleges 'High Command Pleasing' Over State's Standing Meanwhile, Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised the state government's top leadership for allegedly "prioritising" Rahul Gandhi's transit at Mysuru airport over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Bengaluru.Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for missing the visit, Ashoka alleged that the leadership chose "high command pleasing" over Karnataka's global standing.Calling it a "missed opportunity," the BJP leader said it could have benefited investment, industry, employment and long-term growth in the state. "Any other responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka," Ashoka said.In a post on X, he added, "While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty." Strong India-Germany Ties Underscored Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the strength of India-Germany ties following Chancellor Merz's visit to Gujarat. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "@Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, accompanied by EAM @DrSJaishankar, visited Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat, a 15th-century architectural marvel and a symbol of rich confluence of heritage, sustainability and community life."Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underscored the growing momentum in India-Germany relations during the German Chancellor's two-day official visit to India. "Chancellor Merz and I met Indian and German CEOs. Close collaboration between India and Germany is important for the entire world," PM Modi said in a post on X. "Growing trade and investment ties have infused new momentum into our partnership. Our bilateral trade has reached an all-time high, and several German companies are investing in India. We want to deepen economic linkages even further in the times to come," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Wednesday dismissed BJP allegations that the state government prioritised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit, saying the Chancellor had a pre-scheduled programme and there was no meeting scheduled with the Chief Minister. "The German Chancellor had his own pre-scheduled program. There was no interaction with the Chief Minister. He had just arrived from Ahmedabad. He didn't even come to the reception lounge. If there had been any interaction with the Chief Minister, he would have been there. The BJP will criticise; what else do they have to do besides criticise?", Patil told reporters.Patil said he represented the state government during the visit. "I, as the Industries Minister, on behalf of the Chief Minister, went and welcomed him and also saw him off," he said.Meanwhile, Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised the state government's top leadership for allegedly "prioritising" Rahul Gandhi's transit at Mysuru airport over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Bengaluru.Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for missing the visit, Ashoka alleged that the leadership chose "high command pleasing" over Karnataka's global standing.Calling it a "missed opportunity," the BJP leader said it could have benefited investment, industry, employment and long-term growth in the state. "Any other responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka," Ashoka said.In a post on X, he added, "While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty."Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the strength of India-Germany ties following Chancellor Merz's visit to Gujarat. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "@Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, accompanied by EAM @DrSJaishankar, visited Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat, a 15th-century architectural marvel and a symbol of rich confluence of heritage, sustainability and community life."Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underscored the growing momentum in India-Germany relations during the German Chancellor's two-day official visit to India. "Chancellor Merz and I met Indian and German CEOs. Close collaboration between India and Germany is important for the entire world," PM Modi said in a post on X. "Growing trade and investment ties have infused new momentum into our partnership. Our bilateral trade has reached an all-time high, and several German companies are investing in India. We want to deepen economic linkages even further in the times to come," he added. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source