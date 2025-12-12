Karnataka government has formed a special team under the KERS Director to expedite the Mekedatu dam project. An office will be set up in Ramanagara to oversee the work, following a favourable Supreme Court order on the contentious project.

The Karnataka government issued an order on Friday forming a team under the leadership of Karnataka Engineering Research Station Director (KERS) to expedite the 'Mekedatu' dam project in view of the favourable Supreme Court order.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Committee and Office Setup

According to the official press release, the committee will comprise the Deputy Chief Engineer and other staff and will operate from its office in Ramanagara. The Mekedatu project office will also be established in Ramanagara, as per the government order.

A meeting on 'Mekedatu' held on November 18, under the leadership of DCM DK Shivakumar, decided to set up an office of the Superintending Engineer to expedite Mekedatu work. In view of the requirement for Finance Department approval for staffing and office setup, it has been decided to assign this responsibility to the KERS Director.

The team under the KERS Director will comprise an Executive Engineer, three Technical Assistants, six Assistant Engineers, one Accountant, a Superintendent, and other staff. Caveri Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) will establish the Mekedatu project office. This office team will function under the leadership of the CNNL Director, and the CNNL will bear administrative expenses. The Director of CNNL has been instructed to hand over all the relevant documents of the Medatu project to the KERS Director, the GO said.

Political Reactions and Disputes

On Wednesday, in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, during its General Council meeting, criticised the DMK for not taking action against the Karnataka government over the construction of the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River and reiterated its demand to implement the Mullai Periyar drinking water scheme.

CM Siddaramaiah Slams Centre, Defends Guarantees

On December 6, CM Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for withholding the Rs 5,300-crore grant announced for the Bhadra Upper River Project and for delaying permission to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. The delay by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, he said, amounted to "injustice to the people of Mandya".

Defending his government's performance, the Chief Minister said, "Criticisms die, achievements remain." He noted that Rs 1.08 lakh crore had already been transferred directly to beneficiaries under guarantee schemes, countering allegations that the initiatives were financially unviable. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed Karnataka would go bankrupt if guarantees were implemented. But we have delivered," he said. (ANI)