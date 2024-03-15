Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexually assaulting minor girl, POCSO case filed in Bengaluru

    Allegations of sexual assault against former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa involving a minor girl have stirred controversy. Sadashivanagar police filed a case under POCSO Act following the mother's complaint. The incident casts a shadow over Yediyurappa's political career and raises concerns about child safety.

    Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexually assaulting minor girl, POCSO case filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa, a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), finds himself amidst controversy following allegations of sexual assault involving a minor girl. The Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after a complaint was lodged by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

    An FIR was registered against Yediyurappa at the Sadashivnagar police station, alleging that he sexually assaulted the girl on February 2 under the pretext of a meeting. This development comes at a crucial time for the BJP, especially with the impending Lok Sabha elections. The incident occurred during an encounter between Yediyurappa, the girl, and her mother, who sought assistance regarding a cheating case. According to police sources, the alleged assault took place during this meeting in February, according to a report in The Hindu.

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son

    Legal proceedings were initiated by the Sadashivanagar police upon receiving the complaint from the minor's mother. The accusations against the senior BJP leader have sparked public outcry and raised concerns about the safety of minors in the state.

    Yediyurappa, aged 81, has been a prominent figure in Karnataka politics for many years, serving as Chief Minister multiple times. However, this recent allegation has tarnished his political career and led to widespread condemnation.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
