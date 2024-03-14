Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son

    Karnataka's former Deputy CM, KS Eshwarappa, expresses disappointment over the BJP denying his son the Haveri Lok Sabha ticket. He criticizes BS Yediyurappa for the decision but maintains support for the party, urging internal reforms while praising PM Modi's leadership. Eshwarappa hints at potential future political decisions but remains loyal for now.

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Karnataka former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has expressed his disappointment and anger over the Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to deny his son, KE Kantesh, the Haveri Lok Sabha ticket. Eshwarappa, a long-standing member of the BJP, made his sentiments known during a press conference where he didn't hold back in criticizing senior party leader BS Yediyurappa.

    Eshwarappa, known for his loyalty to the BJP, said that while the party holds immense significance to him, he cannot ignore it when it veers off course. He lamented the fact that his son was overlooked for the Haveri ticket and accused Yediyurappa of deceiving him. The former Deputy Chief Minister expressed his frustration, particularly since he had previously discussed Kantesh's candidacy with Yediyurappa, only to be let down when the final decisions were made.

    Despite his grievances, Eshwarappa remained steadfast in his support for the BJP, asserting that the party should continue to thrive and rectify any flaws within its ranks. While he hinted at the possibility of making a political decision in the near future, he made it clear that he had not yet made any concrete plans to leave the party or run independently.

    Throughout his address, Eshwarappa showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating his continued admiration for the party's leadership at the national level. However, he emphasized the need for swift action in addressing the concerns raised within the state party, hinting at potential changes on the horizon.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; children among those killed anr

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; Four persons, including 2 children, killed

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting as electricity consumption rises in the state rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting as electricity consumption rises in the state

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet BJP's royal contenders from Mysuru, Tripura

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet BJP's royal contenders from Mysuru, Tripura

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide rkn

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide

    Recent Stories

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges PM Modi to look into CBI Probe; read details RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges PM Modi to look into CBI Probe; read details

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; children among those killed anr

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; Four persons, including 2 children, killed

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting as electricity consumption rises in the state rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting as electricity consumption rises in the state

    TikTok CEO reaches out to American users after House vote on potential banning of app

    'Make your voices heard...' TikTok CEO reaches out to American users after House vote (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon