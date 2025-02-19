Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Participation categories, evaluation criteria & more; key nomination details

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 (KEA 2025) by Asianet News Network honours businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations for excellence in innovation, leadership, and economic impact in Karnataka.

Karnataka’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape is set to receive the recognition it deserves with the launch of the Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 (KEA 2025). Presented by Asianet News Network, this prestigious initiative aims to honour businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations that have significantly contributed to Karnataka’s economic advancement. With Bengaluru leading as a global tech and innovation hub, these awards will celebrate enterprises that demonstrate excellence in business growth, innovation, and leadership.

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Categories

KEA 2025 features multiple participation categories, ensuring fair competition among startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, and individual leaders. These categories are designed to highlight excellence across various business sectors and leadership domains.

1. Industry Excellence Awards

Recognising the best-performing enterprises across key sectors:

Information Technology & Software Services

Fintech and Banking

Biotechnology and Pharma

Manufacturing

E-commerce and Retail Innovation

Tourism and Hospitality

Agri-tech and Food Processing

Green Energy and Sustainability

Logistics and Supply Chain

Education and EdTech

Healthcare and HealthTech

Defence (Air Force and Navy)

Real Estate, Infrastructure, and PropTech

2. Initiative Excellence Awards

Highlighting innovative projects and social impact initiatives:

Excellence in CSR Initiative

Digital Innovation Excellence

3. Individual Excellence Awards

Recognising outstanding leadership in business:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025

To ensure a transparent selection process, KEA 2025 has set specific eligibility criteria for participation.

1. Location and Duration

The business must be headquartered or actively operating in Karnataka for at least two years as of March 31, 2024.

2. Documentation Requirements

Participants must provide valid proof of registration such as an MSME/Udyam Certificate, DPIIT Certificate, or company registration proof .

GST-registered entities must submit a valid GST/inclusion certificate.

3. Turnover and Business Scale

Startups: Within 10 years of incorporation, with an annual turnover not exceeding Rs 100 crore .

MSMEs and Social Enterprises: Annual turnover should not exceed Rs 250 crore .

Large Enterprises: Annual turnover must exceed Rs 250 crore.

4. Project/Initiative Implementation

The project must have been launched, implemented, and operational between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2024 .

If initiated before this period, participants must demonstrate notable innovation or impact during April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024.

Projects in the ideation or development stage are not eligible.

5. Leadership Criteria (Individual Category)

Eligible candidates include Founders, Co-Founders, or Senior Leaders (MD/CEO/Chairperson/Director) .

The nominee must have been in their leadership role for at least two years as of March 31, 2024.

Evaluation Parameters for Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025

KEA 2025 will assess nominees based on a well-defined evaluation framework, ensuring fairness and merit-based recognition.

1. For Industry/Initiative-Led Categories

Innovation and Creativity (25%) – Adoption of new-age technologies like AI, IoT , creative problem-solving, and adaptability to market trends.

Business Performance and Market Impact (25%) – Growth metrics such as revenue, profitability, and market expansion .

Impact and Results (25%) – Positive contributions to employees, communities, and adherence to sustainable and ethical practices.

Scalability and Future Readiness (25%) – Readiness for future challenges and expansion, long-term vision for innovation.

2. For Individual Categories

Vision and Leadership (25%) – Setting long-term business goals, inspiring leadership, and resilience.

Innovation and Problem-Solving (25%) – Pioneering new products/services and strategic adaptability.

Market Impact (25%) – Driving sector growth through revenue, market share, and global expansion.

Social Responsibility and Community Impact (25%) – Contribution to sustainability, ethical business, and local employment.

Key Dates to Remember

Early Bird Registration: February 14 – February 28, 2025

Final Submission Deadline: March 15, 2025

Winner Announcement: March 28, 2025

Nominations for Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 open on February 14, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain recognition for your business and leadership excellence. Click HERE to nominate and showcase your impact on Karnataka’s economic growth!

(Please note: Nomination fee is solely for participation in the competition and does not guarantee an award. The evaluation of participants is conducted by Ernst & Young through a fair process.)

