Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Participation categories, evaluation criteria & more; key nomination details
Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 (KEA 2025) by Asianet News Network honours businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations for excellence in innovation, leadership, and economic impact in Karnataka.
Karnataka’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape is set to receive the recognition it deserves with the launch of the Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 (KEA 2025). Presented by Asianet News Network, this prestigious initiative aims to honour businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations that have significantly contributed to Karnataka’s economic advancement. With Bengaluru leading as a global tech and innovation hub, these awards will celebrate enterprises that demonstrate excellence in business growth, innovation, and leadership.
Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Categories
KEA 2025 features multiple participation categories, ensuring fair competition among startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, and individual leaders. These categories are designed to highlight excellence across various business sectors and leadership domains.
1. Industry Excellence Awards
Recognising the best-performing enterprises across key sectors:
- Information Technology & Software Services
- Fintech and Banking
- Biotechnology and Pharma
- Manufacturing
- E-commerce and Retail Innovation
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Agri-tech and Food Processing
- Green Energy and Sustainability
- Logistics and Supply Chain
- Education and EdTech
- Healthcare and HealthTech
- Defence (Air Force and Navy)
- Real Estate, Infrastructure, and PropTech
2. Initiative Excellence Awards
Highlighting innovative projects and social impact initiatives:
- Excellence in CSR Initiative
- Digital Innovation Excellence
3. Individual Excellence Awards
Recognising outstanding leadership in business:
- Entrepreneur of the Year
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025
To ensure a transparent selection process, KEA 2025 has set specific eligibility criteria for participation.
1. Location and Duration
-
The business must be headquartered or actively operating in Karnataka for at least two years as of March 31, 2024.
2. Documentation Requirements
-
Participants must provide valid proof of registration such as an MSME/Udyam Certificate, DPIIT Certificate, or company registration proof.
-
GST-registered entities must submit a valid GST/inclusion certificate.
3. Turnover and Business Scale
-
Startups: Within 10 years of incorporation, with an annual turnover not exceeding Rs 100 crore.
-
MSMEs and Social Enterprises: Annual turnover should not exceed Rs 250 crore.
-
Large Enterprises: Annual turnover must exceed Rs 250 crore.
4. Project/Initiative Implementation
-
The project must have been launched, implemented, and operational between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2024.
-
If initiated before this period, participants must demonstrate notable innovation or impact during April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024.
-
Projects in the ideation or development stage are not eligible.
5. Leadership Criteria (Individual Category)
-
Eligible candidates include Founders, Co-Founders, or Senior Leaders (MD/CEO/Chairperson/Director).
-
The nominee must have been in their leadership role for at least two years as of March 31, 2024.
Evaluation Parameters for Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025
KEA 2025 will assess nominees based on a well-defined evaluation framework, ensuring fairness and merit-based recognition.
1. For Industry/Initiative-Led Categories
-
Innovation and Creativity (25%) – Adoption of new-age technologies like AI, IoT, creative problem-solving, and adaptability to market trends.
-
Business Performance and Market Impact (25%) – Growth metrics such as revenue, profitability, and market expansion.
-
Impact and Results (25%) – Positive contributions to employees, communities, and adherence to sustainable and ethical practices.
-
Scalability and Future Readiness (25%) – Readiness for future challenges and expansion, long-term vision for innovation.
2. For Individual Categories
-
Vision and Leadership (25%) – Setting long-term business goals, inspiring leadership, and resilience.
-
Innovation and Problem-Solving (25%) – Pioneering new products/services and strategic adaptability.
-
Market Impact (25%) – Driving sector growth through revenue, market share, and global expansion.
-
Social Responsibility and Community Impact (25%) – Contribution to sustainability, ethical business, and local employment.
Key Dates to Remember
-
Early Bird Registration: February 14 – February 28, 2025
-
Final Submission Deadline: March 15, 2025
-
Winner Announcement: March 28, 2025
Nominations for Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025 open on February 14, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain recognition for your business and leadership excellence. Click HERE to nominate and showcase your impact on Karnataka’s economic growth!
(Please note: Nomination fee is solely for participation in the competition and does not guarantee an award. The evaluation of participants is conducted by Ernst & Young through a fair process.)