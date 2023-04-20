Karnataka Election 2023: Story behind Yediyurappa's 'lucky' Ambassador car used for son's nomination filing

Karnataka Election 2023: As B Y Vijayendra set out to file his nomination for the May 10 Assembly election from Shikaripura constituency, his father B S Yediyurappa chose his "lucky" Ambassador car to go along with him. Here's why.

As B Y Vijayendra went out to register his candidature for the May 10 Assembly election from Shikaripura constituency, his father, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, picked his "lucky" Ambassador car to accompany him. Yediyurappa, the Karnataka BJP strongman who has declared his retirement from electoral politics, has a "deep affection" for the four-wheeler, according to people close to him.

Yediyurappa used this white old car to file documents for his first election, which he won decades ago. "There was no turning back since then. Despite several upheavals in his political career, Yediyurappa managed to become Karnataka Chief Minister four times," a source said.

Vijayendra, the state BJP vice-president, touched his father's feet and asked his blessings before leaving for the filing of the paperwork on Wednesday. Yediyurappa followed in his Ambassador vehicle.

Yediyurappa was elected to this seat in 1983 and served in it till 1999. After his loss in 1999, he served on the Karnataka Legislative Council till 2004. He was an MLA again from 2004 through 2014 (in 2013, he won on the KJP ticket he launched, breaking away from the BJP).

He eventually rejoined the BJP and won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 before returning to Karnataka politics in 2018. Yediyurappa was elected Chief Minister twice after the 2018 Assembly election, first for a six-day spell from May 17, 2018 to May 23, 2018, and then again from July 26, 2019 to July 28, 2021.