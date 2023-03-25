Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Congress first list of 124 candidates

    Congress fields former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah from Varuna assembly seat, PCC chief Shivakumar from Kanakapura

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    Congress party has announced the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka assembly elections, which are scheduled for May 2023. The first list of candidates includes the names of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and State party president DK Shivakumar. While Siddaramaiah has been fielded from the Varuna assembly seat, Shivakumar will contest from Kanakapura.

    The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. 

    The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

    The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

    Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May, when the tenure of the current assembly ends. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
