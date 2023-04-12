Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls

    Filing of nominations for the May 10 elections begins on April 13 and will continue till April 20. The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 8:20 PM IST

    Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday (April 12) conveyed his wish to contest the upcoming assembly polls that is scheduled to be held on May 10 in a meeting with party president JP Nadda, after openly expressing his unhappiness over reports that he may be denied the ticket.

    Speaking to reporters, after meeting Nadda, Shettar said that he cited his experience, including his six consecutive wins in assembly polls, and was told by the party president that the issue will be discussed with other senior leaders.

    HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

    "I expressed my view (that) I am going to contest the election. I have been elected for six consecutive terms. Give me another opportunity. Everything has been explained. He (Nadda) said he is going to discuss with other leaders and conclude," Shettar said.

    The development is a clear indication that the BJP will field the veteran leader from the Lingayat community after initially toying with the idea to drop him as part of its plans to nudge senior leaders to make way for a younger leadership.

    Union minister Pralhad Joshi accompanied Shettar in the meeting with Nadda after the BJP leadership called him to the national capital.

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25

    Shettar further said he has explained in detail about his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The BJP is yet to name the candidate from this constituency.

    On Tuesday, the BJP declared its first list of 189 candidates for the polls. The list included 52 new faces.

    At least nine legislators, including ministers Angara (Sullia constituency) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), have not been fielded for the May 10 polls.

    Filing of nominations for the May 10 elections begins on April 13 and will continue till April 20. The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP fields heavyweights to take on Congress bigwigs Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 8:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HISTORIC Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah AJR

    HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25 AJR

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25

    Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju anr

    Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju

    Karnataka Election 2023: Udupi BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat breaks down after being denied ticket AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Udupi BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat breaks down after being denied ticket

    Gold smuggling case: ED conducts raid in Kozhikode, Coimbatore; HC stays FIR against prime accused Swapna Suresh anr

    Gold smuggling case: ED conducts raid in Kozhikode, Coimbatore; HC stays FIR against Swapna Suresh

    Recent Stories

    HISTORIC Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah AJR

    HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

    Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details AHA

    Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT preview: Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings, Rinku Singh, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Titans aims to move past Rinku Singh's attack and face Punjab Kings

    football UEFA Euro 2028: UK and Ireland officially submit joint bid to UEFA; list of stadium revealed-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2028: UK and Ireland officially submit joint bid to UEFA; list of stadium revealed

    5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone gcw

    5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon