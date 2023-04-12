Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls

Filing of nominations for the May 10 elections begins on April 13 and will continue till April 20. The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday (April 12) conveyed his wish to contest the upcoming assembly polls that is scheduled to be held on May 10 in a meeting with party president JP Nadda, after openly expressing his unhappiness over reports that he may be denied the ticket.

Speaking to reporters, after meeting Nadda, Shettar said that he cited his experience, including his six consecutive wins in assembly polls, and was told by the party president that the issue will be discussed with other senior leaders.

"I expressed my view (that) I am going to contest the election. I have been elected for six consecutive terms. Give me another opportunity. Everything has been explained. He (Nadda) said he is going to discuss with other leaders and conclude," Shettar said.

The development is a clear indication that the BJP will field the veteran leader from the Lingayat community after initially toying with the idea to drop him as part of its plans to nudge senior leaders to make way for a younger leadership.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi accompanied Shettar in the meeting with Nadda after the BJP leadership called him to the national capital.

Shettar further said he has explained in detail about his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The BJP is yet to name the candidate from this constituency.

On Tuesday, the BJP declared its first list of 189 candidates for the polls. The list included 52 new faces.

At least nine legislators, including ministers Angara (Sullia constituency) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), have not been fielded for the May 10 polls.

(With inputs from PTI)