    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress announces 6th and final list of candidates

    The Congress released its sixth and final list, announcing candidates for the remaining five constituencies for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. With this, the Congress has fielded candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.
     

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress announces final list of candidates nominates for 224 seats gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    The Congress announced its sixth and final list of candidates for the remaining five Karnataka Assembly constituencies in the early hours of Thursday. The deadline for submitting nominations is today.

    B V Rajeev Gowda of Sidlaghatta has been nominated by the Congress to replace sitting MLA V Muniyappa. Mohammed Shalam for Raichur, S Anand Kumar for C V Raman Nagar, H P Sridhar Gowda for Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali for Mangalore City North are the other candidates announced.

    Also Read | Why Karnataka Election 2023 is a must-win for Mallikarjun Kharge

    The Congress has now nominated candidates for all 224 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress published its fifth list of three candidates on Wednesday night, replacing the candidate running against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon.

    A day after nominating Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as their candidate for Shiggaon in Haveri district, the party replaced him with Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan. The party denied a ticket to existing MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who submitted nomination as an independent candidate on Wednesday as it became evident that he would not be re-nominated.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases star campaigners' list; Sachin Pilot's name missing

    The Congress has nominated D K Mohan in Bengaluru's K R Puram against the BJP's Byrathi Basavaraj, a Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai administration.

    In the 2018 Assembly elections, Byrathi Basavaraj won the seat on a Congress ticket. He was one of the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned, causing the coalition government to fall and paving the way for the BJP to take power in 2019. He won the ensuing byelections on a BJP ticket.

    Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination; holds road show with Nadda, Sudeep

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Karnataka Election 2023: Wary of rejection DK Shivakumar makes MP brother file nomination from same seat

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

