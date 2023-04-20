Karnataka Election 2023: Congress announces 6th and final list of candidates

The Congress released its sixth and final list, announcing candidates for the remaining five constituencies for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. With this, the Congress has fielded candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.

The Congress announced its sixth and final list of candidates for the remaining five Karnataka Assembly constituencies in the early hours of Thursday. The deadline for submitting nominations is today.

B V Rajeev Gowda of Sidlaghatta has been nominated by the Congress to replace sitting MLA V Muniyappa. Mohammed Shalam for Raichur, S Anand Kumar for C V Raman Nagar, H P Sridhar Gowda for Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali for Mangalore City North are the other candidates announced.

The Congress has now nominated candidates for all 224 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress published its fifth list of three candidates on Wednesday night, replacing the candidate running against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon.

A day after nominating Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as their candidate for Shiggaon in Haveri district, the party replaced him with Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan. The party denied a ticket to existing MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who submitted nomination as an independent candidate on Wednesday as it became evident that he would not be re-nominated.

The Congress has nominated D K Mohan in Bengaluru's K R Puram against the BJP's Byrathi Basavaraj, a Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai administration.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Byrathi Basavaraj won the seat on a Congress ticket. He was one of the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned, causing the coalition government to fall and paving the way for the BJP to take power in 2019. He won the ensuing byelections on a BJP ticket.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

