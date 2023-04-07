Karnataka Election 2023: Bommai claims Congress don't have suitable candidates for 60 seats; will lose polls

"As per my understanding, Congress doesn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats, so they are trying to get people from here and there," Bommai said. He had recently charged Shivakumar with calling BJP legislators and giving them seats in districts where the Congress had not yet named candidates.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday stated on Friday that the Congress lacked qualified candidates for roughly 60 seats and that the party would lose badly in the May 10 Assembly polls, performing worse than last time. He said the Congress lacked not only candidates, but a base in the State as well as clarity on its policies.

In answer to a query, Bommai stated, "According to my understanding, Congress doesn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats, so they are trying to get people from here and there."

"As I had previously stated, D K Shivakumar contacted almost all of our MLAs while preparing Congress' second list and asked, 'Seats have been reserved for you, will you join?;" he added.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh underwent surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale: Reports

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Congress and Shivakumar speak with valour, but the reality inside was different.

"There is no question that they (Congress) will lose more severely than the last election because they lack candidates, a clear platform, and policies, whether they pertain to development or reservations. They believe that speaking carelessly will help them win the election. It's not feasible," he continued.

Bommai had recently charged Shivakumar with calling BJP legislators and giving them seats in districts where the Congress had not yet named candidates.

In response, the KPCC chairman cited how saffron party leaders had been "knocking at the doors" of Congress legislators to persuade them to defect to the BJP in order to put that party to power in 2019.

Also Read | Former Kerala Chief Secretary accused of helping controversial firm Zonta Infratech get Govt contract

Congress has chosen candidates for 166 of the 224 seats, but has not yet decided who would run for the other 58. When asked about Shivakumar's claim that the Congress will reverse the reservation-related decisions made by the BJP administration if it won the election, the CM responded, "Let him do, let's see...it is not possible."

(With PTI inputs)