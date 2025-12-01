Air India Express welcomed its 51st B737-8 aircraft, its first-ever line-fit model designed by Boeing. Featuring enhanced cabin comfort and amenities, the plane marks a milestone in the airline's fleet modernization and expansion program.

Air India Express welcomed its 51st B737-8, which is its first line-fit aircraft, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Configured and designed to Air India Express specifications by Boeing, the aircraft features a cabin designed to enhance comfort, space and convenience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, the aircraft, flown directly from Boeing's facility in Seattle, marks an important milestone in the airline's fleet modernisation programme and is scheduled to enter service in January. The line-fit aircraft incorporates a comprehensive set of enhancements consistent with the new branding. The cabin features ergonomically designed seats with comfortable cushioning, generous legroom, and a fast-charging power outlet in each seat, said the release. It also has onboard ovens for hot 'Gourmair' meals, larger overhead bins for cabin baggage, a quieter cabin environment and Boeing's Sky Interior with soothing mood lighting, creating a modern and welcoming cabin environment.

Fleet Expansion and Modernisation

As per the release, this is the 51st Boeing 737-8 aircraft inducted by Air India Express since its transition to the Tata group, further strengthening its position as the country's largest Boeing operator. The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft. In 2025, the airline has also inducted four A321neos, four A320neos and three A320ceos, underscoring the scale and pace of its expansion, said the release.

Commenting on the induction of the airline's first line-fit aircraft, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "We are proud to welcome our 51st Boeing B737-8, the first of the fully customised line-fit aircraft, marking a significant step in Air India Express' fleet modernisation journey. Two-thirds of the airline fleet now comprises modern B737-8s and A320/321Neo aircraft, offering better fuel efficiency and superior on-board comfort. On the back of this rapid fleet growth, we have expanded our network to 60 destinations, adding 12 destinations in 2025 alone. As India's aviation market continues to evolve, Air India Express is emerging as a strong connector of New India, enhancing connectivity to/from tier-2 and tier-3 cities with a network footprint spanning India, the Middle East, South East Asia and South Asia."

Ensuring Fleet Consistency

The airline has also commenced a programme to retrofit new seats on its existing Boeing 737-8 aircraft already in service to offer consistency across the fleet. As part of this initiative, 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be upgraded to a standardised 189-seat configuration, with two aircraft having already completed the retrofit.

New Branding and Cultural Initiatives

Alongside its fleet and product transformation, the airline has unveiled its new brand campaign, 'Xplore More, Xpress More', reflecting the transformative power of travel and the meaningful connections it enables.

Air India Express also continues to celebrate India's artistic and cultural diversity through its Tales of India initiative, which showcases over 50 indigenous art forms from 25 states through distinctive aircraft tail arts inspired by regional crafts and traditions such as Zardozi and Banarasi embroidery, Ikat and Paisley motifs, and the elegant Kasavu and Paithani weaves, among others.

Air India Express is a Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India's most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to 'Xplore More, Xpress More', the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable. With thoughtfully curated touches - from 'Gourmair' hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits and seamless digital journeys - Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality, helping guests travel their way and feel at home wherever they go. (ANI)