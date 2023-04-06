Karnataka Election 2023: AAP moves HC seeking recognition as 'national party' ahead of Assembly polls

Faced with the massive electoral machinery that the BJP and the Congress have in place in Karnataka, the AAP has set out to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the Assembly polls which will take place in a single phase on May 10.

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to be recognised as a national party. In a petition, filed by AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy, states that the party fulfils all the criteria for becoming a national party, but has been denied the status by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP claims that it is eligible for national party status after securing around 14 percent vote share in the Gujarat Assembly election.

Faced with the massive electoral machinery that the BJP and the Congress have in place in Karnataka, the AAP has set out to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the Assembly polls which will take place in a single phase on May 10. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

In a bid to become a national party, a political party needs to have recognition as a state party in at least four states and have two members in the respective legislative assemblies.

A landslide win in Punjab, five seats on Gujarat election debut and a spectacular win in the Delhi civic polls have pumped AAP to claim the coveted national party status.

