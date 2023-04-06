Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi writes letter to people of Wayanad before paying visit

    The Congress party is trying to deliver the letter to all the houses in the constituency ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit in Wayanad.

    Kerala: UDF distributes Rahul Gandhi's letter to Wayanad people ahead of his visit anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    Wayanad: Disqualified Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi's letter to the people of Wayanad is being distributed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers. The party is trying to deliver the letter to all the houses in the constituency within five days. In the letter sent to Wayanad, Gandhi reminded the people that all crises should be overcome unitedly and move forward.

    Gandhi will visit Wayanad, the constituency he represented, for the first time after being disqualified from the Parliament. He is slated to reach Wayanad on April 11. 

    Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to give Gandhi a grand welcome by organizing a huge rally on that day. KPCC president K Sudhakaran informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

    From April 10th, a postcard campaign will be organized under the leadership of nutritional organizations/cells with the help of the public questioning Modi's actions.

    Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 10 to 25 under the leadership of constituency Congress committees.

    A district-level Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 26 to May 10 at the district headquarters. A state-wide Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be held between May 11 and 25 centred in Kochi. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to attend.

    Rahul Gandhi had been sentenced to two years in jail for 2019 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname at an election rally. BJP leader Purnesh Modi filed a defamation lawsuit against him because of statements  Gandhi made at an election rally in the state of Karnataka, "Why do all these thieves have Modi as their surname? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi," he said.

    Meanwhile, on Monday, the Congress leader moved a Surat court against his conviction in the defamation case and said that he was “treated harshly at the stage of determination of sentence taking into account his position as Member of Parliament” and that the maximum sentence has caused him “irreparable loss”.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Will contribute to PM Modi's vision of nation-building'; Anil Antony joins BJP months after quitting Congress anr

    Anil Antony after joining BJP: 'Congress is cheating the nation'

    Maharashtra Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

    Maharashtra: Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle AJR

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details AJR

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details

    Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits grand old party party joins BJP

    Veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp reportedly working on new user interface here is what you can expect gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly working on new user interface, here’s what you can expect

    'Will contribute to PM Modi's vision of nation-building'; Anil Antony joins BJP months after quitting Congress anr

    Anil Antony after joining BJP: 'Congress is cheating the nation'

    Maharashtra Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

    Maharashtra: Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

    BTS Jimin creates new benchmark by being the number one K-pop soloist on the Billboard charts vma

    BTS Jimin creates new benchmark by being the number one K-pop soloist on the Billboard charts

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle AJR

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon