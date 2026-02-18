Karnataka DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar has ordered enhanced security at Hindalga Central Jail to curb smuggling and segregate young offenders. He also announced plans for improved correctional services and skill training for inmates.

Karnataka police have directed the implementation of enhanced security measures at the Hindalga Central Jail, including preventing the smuggling of drugs and cigarettes, segregating young offenders from hardened criminals and providing proper correctional services for inmates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DGP Alok Kumar Outlines Reforms

Speaking to the media after inspecting the jail, Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar said he had given necessary instructions to the security officers and expressed strong criticism of wrongful activities within the prison. "I have visited this prison for the first time since taking charge, and I have given my officers clear instructions to improve security. We have told them to segregate young offenders so they are not spoiled by the company of hardcore offenders. Similarly, to stop the smuggling of ganja, cigarettes, and other contraband, we have given clear instructions. We have told them that such behaviour will not be tolerated in the future. We have to see how they implement my instructions," he said.

"We are also planning certain actions regarding the correctional services for prison inmates, as many activities are available, but they are not receiving proper skill training. We are in touch with the Skill Development Department, which will be providing training to our prison inmates. We are hopeful that correctional services activities in the prison can be improved...." he added.

Action Taken After Bengaluru Jail Scandal

In November last year, a purported viral video showed inmates in Parappanna Agrahara Jail, also known as Bengaluru Central jail, enjoying "VVIP treatment" such as getting unauthorised use of mobile phones and television inside the prison.

Following this, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Jail Superintendent Magery and ASP Ashok Bhajantri have been dismissed following an inquiry into the reports of the incident. Parameshwara added that while some videos and photos circulating online were old, there were confirmed lapses in prison management. He further stated that Chief Superintendent of Prison K Suresh has been transferred, and an IPS officer will now head the jail.

High-Profile Inmates Implicated

Some of the people allegedly seen in the video were a serial killer on death row, Umesh Reddy, and another inmate, Tarun Raj, who was convicted in a gold smuggling case. An ISIS operative who was brought from Dubai by the National Security Agency (NSA) was also seen using a mobile phone in the prison. (ANI)