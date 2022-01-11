  • Facebook
    Karnataka: Deputy Commissioners given authority to shut schools in CM Bommai's virtual meeting

    CM Basavaraj Bommai convened an emergency conference to devise strategies to combat the infection. The Covid-positive CM had video conferences with the health minister and a few other cabinet members.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 7:14 PM IST
    Following an emergency meeting convened by CM Bommai in response to an increase in COVID cases, home minister Araga Jananendra stated that it was agreed to leave it up to the deputy commissioners of each district to make decisions on school closures based on the situation. The minister further stated that all officials had been ordered to crack down on all types of political gatherings and protests.

    As the population of Bengaluru continues to grow regularly, it was decided to establish a daily aim of testing 1.3 lakh people. During the meeting, it was also determined that both the education and health departments would undertake health checks on youngsters every 15 days.

    According to reports, the government is planning to extend the new Covid rules that were issued last week. This would imply a weekend and night curfew extension, as well as a 50 percent occupancy regulation in malls, clubs, pubs, and theatres.

    On Monday, CM Bommai tested COVID positive and advised individuals who had contact with him to isolate and get tested as well. CM, interestingly, cautioned Congress lawmakers against becoming infected with COVID and spreading the sickness.

    The Karnataka government declared a weekend curfew and 50 percent seat occupancy limits for the state last week, as well as the closure of schools across Bengaluru. Following an emergency meeting at the CM's house last week attended by cabinet minister R Ashoka, Health Minister K Sudhakar, top bureaucrats, and a technical expert group, Revenue Minister R Ashoka became the first person to contract Covid three days ago.

