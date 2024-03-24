Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Congress govt moves to SC against Centre seeking drought relief funds

    The Karnataka Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has filed a legal petition against the central government, accusing it of failing to provide 18,171 crores in drought relief. Despite repeated appeals, Karnataka claims the central government hasn't addressed the crisis adequately. Invoking Article 32, Karnataka seeks Supreme Court intervention, highlighting a severe rainfall deficit and extensive crop losses.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    The Karnataka Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has initiated legal proceedings against the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking drought relief. This move comes in the wake of the central government's alleged failure to provide the requested financial assistance amounting to 18,171 crores for drought-affected areas in the state.

    The decision to pursue legal action follows months of consideration and unsuccessful attempts to secure adequate compensation from the central government. Despite repeated appeals and submissions, Karnataka's requests for assistance, including compensation for crop loss and relief for affected families, have yet to be addressed.

    According to sources, the state government has invoked Article 32 of the Constitution, which empowers individuals to seek redressal from the Supreme Court in case of fundamental rights violations. Karnataka has highlighted the severity of the situation, citing a rainfall deficit of 25% from June to September 2023, resulting in widespread drought conditions across numerous taluks.

    The plight of Karnataka's farmers has been worsened by the destruction of crops amounting to 35,162 crores, which highlights the urgent need for financial aid to ease the crisis. Despite repeated assessments of drought conditions by the state, the central government has allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory resolution, prompting Karnataka's recourse to legal intervention.

    The Disaster Management Act, of 2005, mandates swift action in the event of natural calamities, yet it lacks provisions for recourse if compensation is not provided within the stipulated timeframe. The writ petition has now been filed, and all eyes are on the Supreme Court as Karnataka awaits a resolution to its plea for drought relief. The outcome of this legal battle will not only impact the state's ability to address immediate challenges but also set a precedent for future interactions between state and central governments in matters of disaster relief.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 8:16 AM IST
