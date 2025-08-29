Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recalled losing the 1991 Lok Sabha elections due to “cheating” while felicitating senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar, who had fought his case without charging any legal fees.

Siddaramaiah felicitated former Advocate General Ravivarma Kumar on Thursday, and recalled, “In 1991, when I contested Lok Sabha elections, I lost it because of cheating (fraud) we can say. At that time, Ravivarma Kumar only filed the case as my advocate by drafting it without taking any fees, and he fought it for me.”

His remarks came amid the row over alleged "vote theft".

At the event, he said that Ravivarma Kumar has provided legal assistance to many like him. In particular, Ravivarma Kumar Associates provides assistance to the voiceless in society without charging a fee. His socialist attitude is a role model for today's young lawyers.

Farmer-fighter Professor Nanjundaswamy and many youths, including Ravi Varma Kumar, joined the Samajwadi Jana Sabha during their college days. We have been socialists ever since, Siddaramaiah recalled.

The Chief Minister remembered his journey as a lawyer and said that he had worked as a junior lawyer with Chikkaboraiah for 10 years.

After becoming an MLA, he stopped practising law. However, Ravivarma Kumar continued his career as a lawyer while in the Samajwadi Party. He has completed 50 years of his legal career and hopes it will continue for many more years.

High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman, SP Narendraprasad, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Ponnanna, Bar Association President Vivek Subbareddy, Senior Advocate Uday Holla, and Former Home Minister Revana were also present at the ceremony.

The event was organised by the Bengaluru Advocates Association and Ravi Varma Kumar Associates at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister's handle said, "At a program organised by the Bengaluru Advocates Association and Ravi Varma Kumar Associates at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister @siddaramaiah honoured and felicitated senior advocate Prof Ravi Varma Kumar."

